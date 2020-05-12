When is Euro 96 on ITV? Fixture list, TV schedule, live stream details

Euro 96 captured the hearts and imaginations of the nation 24 years ago, and ITV are showing the whole thing all over again during this time of lockdown and uncertainty.

The sporting calendar has been decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with Euro 2020 postponed until next year, but fans will still have a chance to soak up a fine international football tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch Euro 96 all over again.

When is Euro 96 on ITV?

Games will air from Monday 11th May 2020.

How to watch Euro 96 on ITV

Every game will be shown on ITV Hub. Selected games will be shown on ITV 4. Check out the full list below, including ITV 4 games in bold.

Euro 96 fixtures

Thursday 21st May

Croatia v Portugal – 7:00pm

Turkey v Denmark – 7:00pm

Friday 22nd May

Russia v Czech Republic – 7:00pm

Italy v Germany – 7:00pm

Saturday 23rd May (Quarter-finals)

Spain v England – 6:45pm (ITV4)

Sunday 24th May (Quarter-finals)

France v Netherlands – 3:00pm

Monday 25th May (Quarter-finals)

Germany v Croatia – 3:00pm

Tuesday 26th May (Quarter-finals)

Czech Republic v Portugal – 7:00pm

Wednesday 27th May (Semi-finals)

France v Czech Republic – 3:00pm

Thursday 28th May (Semi-finals)

Germany v England – 6:40pm (ITV4)

Friday 29th May (Final)

Germany v Czech Republic – 6:40pm (ITV4)