When is Euro 96 on ITV? Fixture list, TV schedule, live stream details
Euro 96 is set to grip the nation all over again as ITV prepare the show every game from the tournament
Euro 96 captured the hearts and imaginations of the nation 24 years ago, and ITV are showing the whole thing all over again during this time of lockdown and uncertainty.
The sporting calendar has been decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with Euro 2020 postponed until next year, but fans will still have a chance to soak up a fine international football tournament.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch Euro 96 all over again.
When is Euro 96 on ITV?
Games will air from Monday 11th May 2020.
How to watch Euro 96 on ITV
Every game will be shown on ITV Hub. Selected games will be shown on ITV 4. Check out the full list below, including ITV 4 games in bold.
Euro 96 fixtures
Thursday 21st May
Croatia v Portugal – 7:00pm
Turkey v Denmark – 7:00pm
Friday 22nd May
Russia v Czech Republic – 7:00pm
Italy v Germany – 7:00pm
Saturday 23rd May (Quarter-finals)
Spain v England – 6:45pm (ITV4)
Sunday 24th May (Quarter-finals)
France v Netherlands – 3:00pm
Monday 25th May (Quarter-finals)
Germany v Croatia – 3:00pm
Tuesday 26th May (Quarter-finals)
Czech Republic v Portugal – 7:00pm
Wednesday 27th May (Semi-finals)
France v Czech Republic – 3:00pm
Thursday 28th May (Semi-finals)
Germany v England – 6:40pm (ITV4)
Friday 29th May (Final)
Germany v Czech Republic – 6:40pm (ITV4)