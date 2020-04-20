Accessibility Links

  5. ePremier League Invitational draw – full fixture list confirmed

The ePremier League Invitational is ready to go following the draw on Monday

Liverpool

The ePremier League Invitational has stepped up a notch with the draw confirming the first round of matches.

Musician Tom Grennan will lead Manchester United into battle against Liverpool – led by right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold – in the pick of the first round matches.

Check out the full draw results below.

How to watch ePremier League Invitational

ePremier League Invitational draw

Tuesday 21st April

1A – John McGinn (AVL) v Neal Maupay (BHA)

1B – Josh Franceschi (ARS) v Nathaniel Chalobah (WAT)

1C – Dwight McNeil (BUR) v Ryan Fredericks (WHU)

1D – Philip Billing (BOU) v Angus Gunn (SOU)

Wednesday 22nd April

2A – Raheem Sterling (MCI) v Wilfried Zaha (CRY)

2B – Tom Grennan (MUN) v Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV)

2C – Reece James (CHE) v Andre Gomes (EVE)

2D – Moussa Sissoko (TOT) v Christian Atsu (NEW)

Thursday 23rd April

2E – Diogo Jota (WOL) v James Justin (LEI)

2F – Todd Cantwell (NOR) v Lys Mousset (SHU)

2G – Winner 1A v Winner 1D

2H – Winner 1B v Winner 1C

Friday 24th April

QF1 – Winner 2B v Winner 2D

QF2 – Winner 2C v Winner 2A

QF3 – Winner 2E v Winner 2F

QF4 – Winner 2G v Winner 2H

Saturday 25th April

SF1 – Winner QF1 v Winner QF2

SF2 – Winner QF3 v Winner QF4

Final – Winner SF1 v Winner SF2

