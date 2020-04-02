Relive some of the most epic sporting moments in recent history with BBC Sports

The BBC is set to re-release archive sporting events for fans to relive, following the cancellation of most major sporting events this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Viewers will be forgiven for thinking they’ve gone back in time, as they will once more be able to watch the 2012 London Olympics Opening Ceremony over on BBC One, alongside further Olympics highlights including ‘Super Saturday’ later this year.

“Get ready for some of the greatest sporting moments to unite the nation all over again, inc. #London2012, #Euro96, classic #Wimbledon and the best of World Championship snooker from @BBCSport,” a tweet from the BBC Press Office’s Twitter account revealed.

For football fans, Match of the Day will also be returning, as the football pundits select their favourite Premier League matches and moments from the archives.

Fans will also get the chance to relive the greatest ever moments from Wimbledon in July, following the British tournament’s recent cancellation.

Director of Sport, Barbara Slater, said: “In these unprecedented and difficult times we are delighted to bring some of the most incredible sporting events from years gone by to our audiences over the next few months.

“From glorious moments at the Olympics including the magic of London 2012, thrilling Euro ’96 matches, wonderful Wimbledon moments and the best of World Championship snooker, there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

