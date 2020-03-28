Football League coronavirus updates: Latest news from the Championship, League 1 and League 2

The Football League has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic with the Championship, League 1 and League 2 all wiped out by the outbreak.

Updates are expected from officials throughout the spread of the virus.

RadioTimes.com will bring you all of the latest updates and answer your burning questions as the Football League grinds to a halt.

When will the Football League return?

A statement by Football League officials states that they intend to resume action on the weekend of 4th April.

Much will depend on the further spread of the virus, with officials to monitor the progression of the outbreak and government advice accordingly.

This comes against the backdrop of mounting speculation that Euro 2020, scheduled to take place in June across Europe could be pushed back to 2021.

The Football League is likely to work in sync with the Premier League given the link between the divisions.

Could the Football League season be cancelled?

There appears to be three vague options on the table for Championship, League 1 and League 2 to decide upon:

