Sunderland ‘Til I Die Season 2 trailer released
Sunderland 'Til I Die Season 2 has a trailer – and it's going to be a brutal watch
The long-awaited trailer for Sunderland ‘Til I Die Season 2 has been released.
Key storylines are set to revolve around star striker Josh Maja, incoming new owners with big plans, and the desperation of fans to simply win a game of football.
The second series of the documentary will follow the attempted rebirth of the Black Cats during the 2018/19 season.
It was only their second ever season in the third tier of English football, and production company Fulwell73 were there to capture it all…
Sunderland 'Til I Die season 2 arrives on April 1st. Looking forward to finding out how this one ends… ???? pic.twitter.com/SEBYjgic6c
— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 18, 2020