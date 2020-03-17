Accessibility Links

Euro 2020 postponed until next year, Euro 2021 confirmed – UEFA

Euro 2020 has been postponed until 2021 following a UEFA meeting

UEFA

UEFA have confirmed that Euro 2020 has been postponed until 2021 following the coronavirus pandemic.

The new tournament will take place from 11th June to 11th July next year.

The Norwegian FA initially broke the silence on the matter in a tweet before UEFA followed.

UEFA said: “UEFA today announced the postponement of its flagship national team competition, UEFA Euro 2020, due to be played in June and July this year.

“The health of all those involved in the game is the priority, as well as to avoid placing any unnecessary pressure on national public services involved in staging matches. The move will help all domestic competitions, currently on hold due to the COVID-19 emergency, to be completed.

“All UEFA competitions and matches (including friendlies) for clubs and national teams for both men and women have been put on hold until further notice. The UEFA Euro 2020 Play-off matches and international friendlies, scheduled for the end of March, will now be played in the international window at the start of June, subject to a review of the situation.

“A working group has been set up with the participation of leagues and club representatives to examine calendar solutions that would allow for the completion of the current season and any other consequence of the decisions made today.”

With the tournament pushed back until 2021, it means domestic leagues have time to resume action once the pandemic settles.

The Premier League and Football League are expected to meet on Thursday to discuss their options in light of UEFA’s announcement today.

