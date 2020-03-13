Premier League postponed due to coronavirus – confirmed

The Premier League has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic following an emergency meeting between top flight officials on Friday morning.

Multiple members of several Premier League teams including Leicester City, Watford and Bournemouth have gone into self-isolation while Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus on Thursday evening.

The top flight will now take a break until April 4th – postponing two weeks of matches – but could be extended depending on how the crisis unfolds.

More to follow…