Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Football
  5. Premier League postponed due to coronavirus – confirmed

Premier League postponed due to coronavirus – confirmed

The Premier League has been postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic

Premier League trophy

The Premier League has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic following an emergency meeting between top flight officials on Friday morning.

Advertisement

Multiple members of several Premier League teams including Leicester City, Watford and Bournemouth have gone into self-isolation while Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus on Thursday evening.

The top flight will now take a break until April 4th – postponing two weeks of matches – but could be extended depending on how the crisis unfolds.

Advertisement

More to follow…

Tags

BergHOFF Eurocast 6pc Cookhouse Set

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a BergHOFF cookware set for £183 + P&P

Buy this exquisite six-piece set now and you’ll receive a FREE frying pan worth £55!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Arsenal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Football Europa League prize money 2019/20

Europa League

Football Europa League fixtures, TV guide and match previews

Premier League trophy

Football Premier League fixtures, TV guide and match previews

Man Utd

Europa League LASK v Man Utd match preview and how to watch