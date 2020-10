Champions League and Europa League games postponed next week

UEFA have confirmed that every Champions League and Europa League game has been cancelled next week as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Much speculation had been made about the future of both tournaments given the Real Madrid squad had entered a period of self-isolation and Juventus defender Daniele Rugani among those to contract the virus.

A UEFA statement read: “In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed.

“This includes the remaining UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 second leg matches scheduled on 17 and 18 March 2020; all UEFA Europa League, Round of 16 second leg matches scheduled on 19 March 2020; all UEFA Youth League, quarter-final matches scheduled on 17 and 18 March 2020.

“Further decisions on when these matches take place will be communicated in due course.

“As a consequence of the postponements, the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League quarter-final draws scheduled for 20 March have also been postponed.”