NOW TV launches limited Sky Sports Pass offer for just £20

Save over 40% in time for the biggest matches

Jordan Henderson Liverpool

Football and sports fans now have a chance to watch some of the biggest fixtures of the year with huge savings.

NOW TV has just launched its Sports Month Pass offer which is just £20 a month for three months – that’s a huge saving of over 40%.

Using the pass you’ll have access to 11 Sky Sports channels including Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, meaning you’ll get access to the major sporting events of the year.

Get the NOW TV Sport Month Pass offer

For football fans, getting the pass this month would mean that you’d be able to stream key fixtures such as:

  • Man Utd vs Man City – 4.30pm, 8th March 2020
  • Man City vs Arsenal – 7.30pm, 11th March 2020
  • Tottenham vs Man Utd – 4.30pm, 15th March 2020
  • Everton vs Liverpool – 8pm, 16th March 2020

If you’re interested in the offer, you’ll have to move fast as it’s only available for a ten day window. The offer launches on Friday 6th March and ends Monday 16th March.

Get the NOW TV Sport Month Pass offer 

