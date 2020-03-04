How to watch and live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Man City

Manchester City are fresh from victory in one domestic, and now they have their eyes on another prize ahead of facing Sheffield Wednesday this week.

City beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Wembley to claim the League Cup for the fifth time in seven seasons at the weekend.

They may be long gone in the title race, but City could still end up with a remarkable treble if they add the FA Cup and Champions League to their cabinet this season.

Pep Guardiola is likely to deploy a mixed XI for the midweek showdown, with Phil Foden in contention following his man of the match display in the League Cup final.

Sheffield Wednesday face the unenviable task of trying to shut down City’s attacking weapons but may be boosted by the return of their own.

Steven Fletcher scored 12 goals in 22 games prior to a seven-week injury lay-off but after coming through several cameo appearances unscathed, he may be ready to lead the line from the start here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sheffield Wednesday v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is Sheffield Wednesday v Man City?

Sheffield Wednesday v Man City will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 4th March 2020.

What channel is Sheffield Wednesday v Man City?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Man City

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Man City will be the clear favourites in almost any game they take part in, we know them, we know what makes them tick, so let’s see what Wednesday have to bring to the table.

Garry Monk’s men are unpredictable, wildly unpredictable, having beaten promotion contenders Brentford, Nottingham Forest (4-0 away) and Bristol City inside four games to go third in the table… before losing 5-0 at home to Blackburn less than a month later.

They lack style and identity and while Fletcher’s goals will steadily help convert draws to wins as Monk wrestles to get his squad back on track, City shouldn’t struggle to rack up a solid win.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-3 Man City