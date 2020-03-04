What time is the FA Cup draw? Watch FA Cup quarter-final draw, time, ball numbers

Details have been confirmed ahead of the FA Cup quarter-final draw this evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the FA Cup quarter-final draw including ball numbers and TV details.

When is the FA Cup draw?

The FA Cup quarter-final draw takes place on Wednesday 4th March 2020.

What time is the FA Cup draw?

The draw will commence from 9:50pm after the conclusion of Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City.

It could be delayed if the game goes to extra time and penalties.

How to watch the FA Cup draw

Fans can tune in to watch the draw on BBC One following the live game.

You can also live stream the draw via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

FA Cup ball numbers