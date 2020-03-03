How to watch and live stream Chelsea v Liverpool

Liverpool travel to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge desperately hoping for a return to lethal form tonight.

Advertisement

The Reds were left dumbfounded at the weekend as they fell to their first Premier League defeat of the season – a 3-0 crushing at the hands of relegation-battling Watford.

The result followed a narrow 3-2 win over West Ham and 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Chelsea will see an opportunity to kick Liverpool while they’re wobbling but face problems of their own.

The Blues have won just one of their last six Premier League games and have struggled to strike a balance between attack and defence all season.

Tammy Abraham is also a doubt for the clash through injury, meaning Olivier Giroud may be called upon to lead the line once again.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea v Liverpool game on TV and online.

What time is Chelsea v Liverpool?

Chelsea v Liverpool will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 3rd March 2020.

What channel is Chelsea v Liverpool?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Liverpool

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Reports of Liverpool’s demise are greatly exaggerated…

Many on social media are very quick to write off a team’s performance across the whole season on the basis of one result. If it needed stressing, Liverpool are not suddenly a bad team.

They are missing Jordan Henderson in the middle of the park though, and their forward line hasn’t looked so ruthless in front of goal in the past few weeks, but they remain favourites for this one.

Chelsea lack discipline at the back to hold firm, and when they do attempt that style, they sacrifice all attacking intent.

Expect a relatively comfortable win for Liverpool at the Bridge.

Advertisement

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool