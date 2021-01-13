The England cricket team kick-start their 2021 campaign with a trip to face Sri Lanka throughout January.

The two-Test series will help blow away some of the January blues for sports fans and mark the first major sporting action of the new year aside from Premier League football.

Ben Stokes is being rested for this one, so the onus may fall on captain Joe Root’s shoulders to dig deep and come up big if things get hairy.

Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Ben Foakes are also left at home for this one – Ali due to a positive COVID test – but absences on both sides should all add up to an enthralling tour.

England fared well during a stunted 2020 schedule on the Test front and have edged Sri Lanka 6-4 in Test series since the turn of the century.

Root will be keen to begin 2021 on the right foot and for his men to prove their mettle beyond Stokes ahead of a busy period that involves an extensive tour of India between February and March.

Check out the all the dates, times, TV and radio schedules for Sri Lanka v England.

When is Sri Lanka v England 1st Test?

Action from the first Test will run between Thursday 14th January to Monday 18th January.

The early timings for UK fans may not be ideal, but at the very least you’re all set up for a tremendous breakfast if you’re working from home!

When is Sri Lanka v England 2nd Test?

Players will be given a brief period of respite before moving on to the second and final Test match of the series.

The second encounter will run from Friday 22nd January to Tuesday 26th January.

What time Sri Lanka v England in the UK?

Play is scheduled to begin each day at 4:30am, meaning it’s going to be a late one – or an early one – for the Barmy Army tuning in from home.

How to watch Sri Lanka v England on TV

You can watch all the action live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 4:25am each morning. Opening day coverage begins at 4am.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

Live stream Sri Lanka v England online

You can watch the Test match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the Tests via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Listen to Sri Lanka v England on radio

BBC Test Match Special will be bringing you ball-by-ball coverage of the action in Galle live from the UK!

Coverage begins at 4:15am each morning on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra for fans in the UK.

Jonathan Agnew, Simon Mann and Daniel Norcross are on commentary duty with a host of opinions coming from experts including Michael Vaughan, Ebony Rainford-Brent and Sir Alastair Cook.

All the household names will be broadcasting from either The Oval, Media City UK or even their own homes due to current lockdown restrictions, but you can guarantee a great show from all involved whatever the circumstances.

