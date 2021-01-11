How to watch Masters snooker 2021 live – order of play and TV schedule

The Masters snooker tournament is underway in 2021 and we’ve already got a fascinating spectacle on our hands in the early stages.

World No.1 Judd Trump and Jack Lisowski are out of the tournament following positive COVID tests, and stand-in stars Joe Perry and Gary Wilson have already been dumped from the competition at the first hurdle.

David Gilbert and Kyren Wilson overcame their respective opponents on the opening day, now attention turns to the rest of the draw with some exciting match-ups coming up.

Matches will be shown live across Eurosport and BBC platforms, and we’re here to help you make sense of it all to soak up every moment possible.

Check out our comprehensive guide to the Masters snooker 2021, including times, TV details and a daily order of play.

When is the Masters snooker 2021?

The Masters snooker 2021 starts on Monday 10th January 2021.

The one-week competition culminates in a weekend final on Sunday 17th January 2021.

How to watch the Masters snooker 2021

Coverage of the Masters snooker 2021 will be readily available across Eurosport and BBC platforms.

Most of the action will be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, though occasional matches will be shown on BBC One.

Many Sky Sports customers will have Eurosport included in their package. Non-Sky Sports customers can sign up from just £4.99 per month or £39.99 for a full year.

You can subscribe to Eurosport Player independently or add it to your Amazon Prime subscription. You can even sign up for free trials for both Eurosport and Amazon Prime so you can enjoy their coverage for a week without paying.

Keep an eye on our schedule below which will be updated throughout the tournament when specific details are released.

Masters snooker order of play

You can check out today’s order of play here, plus the TV schedule information below the list to see how you can tune in on BBC and Eurosport.

First round

Monday 11th January

Stuart Bingham v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (1pm) BBC Two / Eurosport 2

Shaun Murphy v Mark Williams (7pm) BBC Red Button / Eurosport 2

Tuesday 12th January

Neil Robertson v Yan Bingtao (1pm) BBC Two / Eurosport 2

Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire (7pm) BBC Red Button / Eurosport 2

Wednesday 13th January

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ding Junhui (1pm) BBC Two / Eurosport 2

John Higgins v Mark Allen (7pm) BBC Red Button / Eurosport 2

Quarter-finals

Thursday 14th January

David Gilbert v Kyren Wilson (1pm) BBC Two / Eurosport 2

Bingham / Un-Nooh v Murphy / Williams (7pm) BBC Two (BBC Four from 8pm) / Eurosport 2

Friday 15th January

Higgins / Allen v O’Sullivan v Ding (1pm) BBC Two / Eurosport 2

Selby / Maguire v Robertson / Yan (7pm) BBC Two (BBC Four from 8:10pm) / Eurosport 2

Semi-finals

Saturday 16th January

TBC v TBC (1pm) BBC One (BBC Two from 4:30pm) / Eurosport 2

TBC v TBC (7pm) BBC Two / Eurosport 2

Final

Sunday 17th January

TBC v TBC (1pm and 7pm) BBC Two / Eurosport 2

Masters snooker 2021 latest results

Sunday 10th January

Joe Perry 2-6 David Gilbert

Kyren Wilson 6-2 Gary Wilson

Masters snooker 2021 prize money

There’s a hefty prize money pot on offer for the Masters snooker in 2021. Here’s the full round-up, including bonuses for hitting the highest break:

Winner: £250,000

£250,000 Runner-up: £100,000

£100,000 Semi-finalists: £60,000

£60,000 Quarter-finalists: £30,000

£30,000 Last 16: £15,000

£15,000 Highest break: £15,000

£15,000 TOTAL PRIZE MONEY: £725,000

Who is the defending champion?

Last year’s tournament was a chaotic affair as a number of big names fell at the first hurdle.

Five of the top six seeded players were dumped out in the first round, including No.1 Judd Trump.

No.12 seed Stuart Bingham swept aside Mark Williams, Kyren Wilson and David Gilbert to reach the final where he defeated Ali Carter in a 10-8 thriller.

Expect the unexpected at the Masters with a host of top players bristling to kick-start their 2021 with a flourish.

