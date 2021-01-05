How to watch NFL in the UK | Playoff fixtures on TV, Sky Sports, Channel 5 and more

The NFL has struck boiling point with 14 teams remaining in the hunt for glory, with the Super Bowl in sight.

Reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs have received a bye through the Wild Card round, so too have the Green Bay Packers, as they boasted the best records in the AFC and NFC conferences respectively.

In their wake, a range of contenders will do battle for a place in the Divisional round, including the much-fancied Buffalo Bills who face a rock-solid Indianapolis Colts in one of the first match-up of the round.

Five more games will follow over the course of the weekend, all at different times so you can soak up every moment of the action.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the upcoming fixtures on TV with UK start times and broadcast details so you don’t miss any of the games that are being shown on this side of the pond.

How to watch NFL in the UK

Sky Sports will show live coverage of games on their dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel and online via the SkyGo app.

NOW TV boast a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without needing a contract.

NFL Gamepass is one of the most popular ways for UK NFL fans to soak up the action, with almost every game broadcast live on the service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

Channel 5 will broadcast the live Monday Night Football game each week in a major boost for fans wanting to watch free-to-air NFL games.

BBC will only be showing the Super Bowl live this season due to a lack of international games, but the ever-popular trio of Mark Chapman, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora will be back with an extended Saturday night slot for The NFL Show.

NFL fixtures on TV

All UK time. Provisional dates. Channels TBC.

Wild card round

Saturday 9th January

Indianapolis Colts @ Buffalo Bills (6:05pm) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams (9:40pm) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV

Sunday 10th January

Washington Football Team @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:15am) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV

Tennessee Titans @ Baltimore Ravens (6:05pm) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV

New Orleans Saints @ Chicago Bears (9:40pm) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV

Monday 11th January

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns (1:15am) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV