How to watch NBA in the UK – fixtures on TV, live stream, Sky Sports and NBA League Pass
The 2021 NBA season has started and there's a whole lot of action to soak up to kick-start the year
The NBA season shouldn’t be in its infancy at the beginning of the calendar year, but we’re not complaining as a fresh slate of fixtures kicked off over the Christmas period to signal the start of a new season.
The Philadelphia 76ers have raced into an early lead in the Eastern Conference, but the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and resurgent Cleveland Cavaliers are all in hot pursuit with the vast majority of the season remaining.
Way out west, the LA Clippers, LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns have blasted out of the traps with strong starts.
The excellent Netflix documentary The Last Dance may have piqued your interest over lockdown, and there’s no better time to get into following the NBA than at the beginning of a fresh campaign.
The timezones may not always suit UK fans, but game times are gradually becoming more friendly to those on the eastern side of the Atlantic with a host of primetime games on Saturdays and Sundays to keep you entertained.
RadioTimes.com has taken a look at all the games coming up over and Christmas, and where to watch them all.
How to watch NBA in the UK
Sky Sports will show coverage of the NBA season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app.
NOW TV can help if you don’t have Sky. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.
NBA League Pass is one of the most popular ways for UK NBA fans to soak up the action, with every game broadcast live on the online service which can be viewed on a range of devices.
NBA 2020/21 fixtures on TV in UK
All UK time.
Thursday 7th January
Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat (12:30am) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event / NOW TV
Friday 8th January
Philadelphia 76ers @ Brooklyn Nets (12:30am) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event / NOW TV
Saturday 9th January
Utah Jazz @ Milwaukee Bucks (1am) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV
Denver Nuggets @ Philadelphia 76ers (8pm) Sky Sports Arena / Mix / NOW TV
Sunday 10th January
Chicago Bulls @ LA Clippers (9pm) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV
Monday 11th January
LA Lakers @ Houston Rockets (12am) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV
Thursday 14th January
New Orleans Pelicans @ LA Clippers (3am) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV
Friday 15th January
Miami Heat @ Philadelphia 76ers (12:30am) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV
Saturday 16th January
Dallas Mavericks @ Milwaukee Bucks (12:30am) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV
Houston Rockets @ San Antonio Spurs (10pm) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV
