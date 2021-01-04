Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. How to watch NBA in the UK – fixtures on TV, live stream, Sky Sports and NBA League Pass
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

How to watch NBA in the UK – fixtures on TV, live stream, Sky Sports and NBA League Pass

The 2021 NBA season has started and there's a whole lot of action to soak up to kick-start the year

Toronto Raptors Kawhi Leonard

The NBA season shouldn’t be in its infancy at the beginning of the calendar year, but we’re not complaining as a fresh slate of fixtures kicked off over the Christmas period to signal the start of a new season.

Advertisement

The Philadelphia 76ers have raced into an early lead in the Eastern Conference, but the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and resurgent Cleveland Cavaliers are all in hot pursuit with the vast majority of the season remaining.

Way out west, the LA Clippers, LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns have blasted out of the traps with strong starts.

The excellent Netflix documentary The Last Dance may have piqued your interest over lockdown, and there’s no better time to get into following the NBA than at the beginning of a fresh campaign.

The timezones may not always suit UK fans, but game times are gradually becoming more friendly to those on the eastern side of the Atlantic with a host of primetime games on Saturdays and Sundays to keep you entertained.

RadioTimes.com has taken a look at all the games coming up over and Christmas, and where to watch them all.

How to watch NBA in the UK

Sky Sports will show coverage of the NBA season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app.

NOW TV can help if you don’t have Sky. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NBA League Pass is one of the most popular ways for UK NBA fans to soak up the action, with every game broadcast live on the online service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

NBA 2020/21 fixtures on TV in UK

All UK time.

Thursday 7th January

Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat (12:30am) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event / NOW TV

Friday 8th January

Philadelphia 76ers @ Brooklyn Nets (12:30am) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event / NOW TV

Saturday 9th January

Utah Jazz @ Milwaukee Bucks (1am) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV

Denver Nuggets @ Philadelphia 76ers (8pm) Sky Sports Arena / Mix / NOW TV

Sunday 10th January

Chicago Bulls @ LA Clippers (9pm) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV

Monday 11th January

LA Lakers @ Houston Rockets (12am) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV

Thursday 14th January

New Orleans Pelicans @ LA Clippers (3am) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV

Friday 15th January

Miami Heat @ Philadelphia 76ers (12:30am) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV

Saturday 16th January

Dallas Mavericks @ Milwaukee Bucks (12:30am) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV

Houston Rockets @ San Antonio Spurs (10pm) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.

Tags

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Olympic Games 2020

Olympics 2020: When are the Olympic Games? Dates, TV guide, schedule, sports

104828

What live football is on TV tonight?

Champions League trophy

Football Champions League fixtures, TV guide and match previews

Swansea Brentford

What channel is Brentford v Swansea Championship play-off semi-final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news