How to watch Ryan Garcia v Luke Campbell – Fight date, undercard, TV and live stream details

Boxing fans won’t have to wait long until the first action of 2021, with Ryan Garcia set to take on Luke Campbell in a bout which had originally been scheduled for 5th December 2020.

Advertisement

The original date was postponed after Campbell has tested positive for coronavirus, with a new date now scheduled early in the New Year.

Rising star Garcia enters the match as the bookmaker’s favourite as he looks to build on an exceptional few years which have seen him defeat Romero Duno and Francisco Fonseca and extend the unbeaten start to his boxing career.

This won’t be an easy match though, as he comes up against the vastly more experienced Campbell, who was a gold medal winner at the London 2012 Olympics and will be making his first appearance in the ring since losing to Vasiliy Lomachenko in August 2019.

As well as the main bout, a number of other contests make up the undercard at the event, so there should be plenty of entertainment on offer.

Check out all the latest details about Ryan Garcia v Luke Campbell.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Ryan Garcia v Luke Campbell fight date

Garcia v Campbell will take place on Saturday 2nd January 2021 – the first major boxing action of the New Year.

It has originally been scheduled for Saturday 5th December but was postponed after Campbell returned a positive coronavirus test ahead of the fight.

What time is Ryan Garcia v Luke Campbell?

The main match – Garcia v Campbell – is expected to go ahead from midnight Saturday, with the undercard beginning at 8pm.

Where is Ryan Garcia v Luke Campbell held?

The match is set to take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA.

Both boxers will be making their first appearance at the venue, while there will be a limited number of fans in attendance.

Ryan Garcia v Luke Campbell undercard

A full undercard for the event has not yet been revealed, but the following match-ups have been confirmed:

Ryan Garcia v Luke Campbell

Rene Alvarado v Roger Gutierrez

Franchon Crews-Dezurn v TBC

Blair Cobbs v TBC

Watch Ryan Garcia v Luke Campbell in UK

Fans can tune in to watch the action live on DAZN in the UK following the service’s launch on this side of the Atlantic.

DAZN costs just £1.99 per month and can be cancelled whenever you like.

You can watch the service live on a host of smart TVs, laptops, desktop and mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets.

Watch Ryan Garcia v Luke Campbell in US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via DAZN.

The service comes with its own prices and packages in the US, with Matchroom Boxing fights, including Anthony Joshua showdowns, to take place on the platform.

Check out our guide to boxing on tv for all the biggest upcoming fights.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.