How to watch NFL in the UK | Week 16 TV fixtures on Sky Sports, Channel 5 and BBC

Not only is it the season to be jolly, apparently, but it is also time to watch some NFL games here in the UK and happily, there are a few that do not involve us having to stay up all night to watch them.

Highlights for the days ahead include Miami Dolphins taking on the Las Vegas Raiders while Channel 5 will be showing the battle between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the upcoming fixtures on TV in the UK including BST start times and broadcast details so you don’t miss any of the games that are being shown here.

So here is what you can watch over Christmas for week 16.

How to watch NFL in the UK

Sky Sports will show live coverage of games on their dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel and online via the SkyGo app.

NOW TV boast a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without needing a contract.

NFL Gamepass is one of the most popular ways for UK NFL fans to soak up the action, with almost every game broadcast live on the service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

Channel 5 will broadcast the live Monday Night Football game each week in a major boost for fans wanting to watch free-to-air NFL games.

BBC will only be showing the Super Bowl live this season due to a lack of international games, but the ever-popular trio of Mark Chapman, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora will be back with an extended Saturday night slot for The NFL Show.

NFL fixtures on TV

All UK time. Doesn’t include fixtures on NFL Gamepass.

Week 16

Friday 25th December

Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints (9:30pm) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV

Saturday 26th December

Tampa Bay Buccaneers@Detroit Lions (6pm) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV

San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals (9:30pm) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV

Sunday 27th December

Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders (1:15am) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV

Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers (6pm) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV

Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks (9:05pm) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV

Monday 28th December

Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers (1:20am) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV

Tuesday 29th December

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots (1:15am) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV / Channel 5