How to watch NFL in the UK | Week 16 TV fixtures on Sky Sports, Channel 5 and BBC
Your guide to watching the NFL 2020 season live on Sky Sports, BBC, Channel 5 and NFL Gamepass
Not only is it the season to be jolly, apparently, but it is also time to watch some NFL games here in the UK and happily, there are a few that do not involve us having to stay up all night to watch them.
Highlights for the days ahead include Miami Dolphins taking on the Las Vegas Raiders while Channel 5 will be showing the battle between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots
RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the upcoming fixtures on TV in the UK including BST start times and broadcast details so you don’t miss any of the games that are being shown here.
So here is what you can watch over Christmas for week 16.
How to watch NFL in the UK
Sky Sports will show live coverage of games on their dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel and online via the SkyGo app.
NOW TV boast a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without needing a contract.
NFL Gamepass is one of the most popular ways for UK NFL fans to soak up the action, with almost every game broadcast live on the service which can be viewed on a range of devices.
Channel 5 will broadcast the live Monday Night Football game each week in a major boost for fans wanting to watch free-to-air NFL games.
BBC will only be showing the Super Bowl live this season due to a lack of international games, but the ever-popular trio of Mark Chapman, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora will be back with an extended Saturday night slot for The NFL Show.
NFL fixtures on TV
All UK time. Doesn’t include fixtures on NFL Gamepass.
Week 16
Friday 25th December
Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints (9:30pm) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV
Saturday 26th December
Tampa Bay Buccaneers@Detroit Lions (6pm) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV
San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals (9:30pm) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV
Sunday 27th December
Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders (1:15am) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV
Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers (6pm) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV
Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks (9:05pm) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV
Monday 28th December
Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers (1:20am) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV
Tuesday 29th December
Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots (1:15am) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV / Channel 5
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.