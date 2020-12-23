How to watch NBA in the UK – fixtures on TV, live stream, Sky Sports and NBA League Pass
Where to watch the biggest NBA action over Christmas and New Year
Like every other sporting season this year, it has not been the usual kind of season in the NBA but happily, games are still being played and Basketball lovers have several games to choose from over the Christmas period.
Following on from the success of the excellent Netflix documentary The Last Dance, there has been a renewed interest in the sport here in the UK while it remains as successful as ever stateside.
Teams taking to the courts include the likes of the Pheonix Suns, the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks – there are many games to choose from but don’t forget, get your coffee ready because the time zones are not in our favour here!
RadioTimes.com has taken a look at all the games coming up over and Christmas, and where to watch them all.
How to watch NBA in the UK
Sky Sports will show coverage of the NBA season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app. Find out more about the best Sky packages
NOW TV can help if you don’t have Sky. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. Watch NBA with a NOW TV Sky Sports pass
NBA League Pass is one of the most popular ways for UK NBA fans to soak up the action, with every game broadcast live on the online service which can be viewed on a range of devices.
UK fans can choose between the full League Pass with live coverage of all remaining games this season from just £42.99.
Over the Christmas and New Year period, look for a couple of games to be shown on Sky Sports Football too!
NBA 2020/21 fixtures on TV in UK
All UK time.
Thursday 24th December
Milwaukee Bucks @ Boston Celtics (12:10am) Main Event/ Sky Sports Mix
Dallas Mavericks @ Phoenix Suns (3pm) Main Event/ Sky Sports Mix
Friday 25th December
New Orleans Pelicans @ Miami Heat (5pm) Main Event/ Sky Sports Mix
Golden State Warriors @ Milwaukee Bucks (5:30pm) Main Event/ Sky Sports Mix
Brooklyn Nets @ Boston Celtics (10pm) Sky Sports Mix
Saturday 26th December
Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Lakers (1am) Main Event/ Sky Sports Mix
LA Clippers @ Denver Nuggets (3:30am) Main Event/ Sky Sports Mix
Atlanta Hawks @ Memphis Grizzlies (10pm) Sky Sports Mix
Sunday 27th December
Houston Rockets @ Portland Trail Blazers (3pm) Main Event/ Sky Sports Mix
Dallas Mavericks @ LA Clippers (8:30pm) Sky Sports Football
Thursday 31st December
Portland Trail Blazers @ LA Clippers (3am) Main Event/ Sky Sports Mix
Chicago Bulls @ Washington Wizards (10pm) Main Event/ Sky Sports Mix
Saturday 2nd January
Miami Heat @ Dallas Mavericks (12am) Main Event/ Sky Sports Mix
Boston Celtics @ Detroit Pistons (10pm) Main Event/ Sky Sports Mix
Sunday 3rd January
Toronto Raptors @ New Orleans Pelicans (12:30am) Main Event/ Sky Sports Mix
Dallas Mavericks @ LA Clippers (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football
