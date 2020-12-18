How to watch UFC 257 – live stream and TV channel for Poirier vs. McGregor 2

2021 is already shaping up to be an exciting year for MMA fans, with some exciting UFC bouts confirmed for the New Year – and the headline grabber at this stage is a rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

The pair last met back in 2014, in a featherweight bout at UFC 178, with McGregor scoring a victory after a technical knockout in the first round.

This time around they face off in a lightweight bout, and former champion Conor McGregor’s next fight will see him start as the favourite against his American opponent, a former interim champion.

It will be the first time the Irishman has competed since he had announced plans to retire from fighting in 2020, while Poirier’s last fight saw him beat Dan Hooker in June.

In addition to the headline bout, there is a vast array of other intriguing contests set to take place on both the main and preliminary cards as well, so it looks like we could have another thrilling evening in store.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 257 on TV and online.

What is the UFC 257 UK start time?

TV coverage of the UFC 257 event will start at 11pm (UK time) on Saturday 23rd January 2021.

The main card is expected to start around 3am (UK time).

What channel is UFC 257 on in the UK?

UFC 257 will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and will also be available to stream on the BT Sport website and app for subscribers.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Live stream UFC 257 online

You can watch UFC 257 with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC 257 in US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

On its own, EPSN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. You can purchase UFC 257 only for $64.99 or combine it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.99, an over 25% saving.

You can also combine a Disney+ subscription with ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

Where is UFC 257 held?

The location for the UFC 257 event has not yet been revealed – we’ll update this page when the news is announced.

UFC 257 fight card

Main card

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor – Lightweight

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood – Women’s Flyweight

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio – Light Heavyweight

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas – Women’s Strawweight

Brad Tavares vs. Antônio Carlos Júnior – Middleweight

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar – Lightweight

Shane Burgos vs. Hakeem Dawodu – Featherweight

Andrew Sanchez vs. Andre Muniz – Middleweight

