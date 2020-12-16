When is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020? Shortlist, voting details and how to watch

The countdown to this year’s BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year Awards, which marks the 65th anniversary of the annual ceremony, is on.

Advertisement

2020 might have looked rather different than usual for sports stars – what with all the interruptions and empty stadia – but you wouldn’t know by looking at the shortlist of contenders, which is as star-studded as ever.

The ceremony will be presented by Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Claire Balding and newcomer Alex Scott, and a number of other sportspeople will be honoured in addition to the winner of the main award.

This includes Marcus Rashford, who’ll be receiving a special award for his work raising awareness of child food poverty in the UK.

You can find all the information you need about this year’s event below, including how to vote and whose on the shortlist.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020 Award Ceremony will take place on 20th December, and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The BBC’s Director of Sport Barbara Slater said of this year’s awards: “As we know, it has been a strange and unprecedented year, but we have still been fortunate enough to see plenty of sporting highlights which we look forward to honouring on the night.

“The 67th BBC Sports Personality of the Year award promises to be another exciting and tough choice for audiences.”

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020 shortlist

The shortlist for this year’s award was unveiled in early December, having been selected by an expert panel.

Fitness coach and presenter Joe Wicks announced the nominees one by one across different BBC shows on Tuesday 1st December, and all six nominees have certainly had excellent years.

F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, cricketer Stuart Broad, footballer Jordan Henderson, jockey Hollie Doyle, boxer Tyson Fury and snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan are the six names in contention.

The early bookmakers’ favourite for this year’s award had been Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford, who has won plaudits for his campaigning for free school meals – however, the BBC has announced that Rashford will be honoured with a special award during the live show.

How can I vote in BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020?

The public will be able to vote for their favourite during the live show on December 20th, with a number for each nominee revealed at the start of the programme.

Viewers can elect to phone the number of their preferred candidate on landline or mobile (though texting is not possible) while there is also the option of voting online for anyone who has signed up to a BBC account (with only one vote allowed per account).

We’ve got all the information you need on how to vote for BBC Sports Personality of the Year in our handy guide.

Who won BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2019?

Last year’s award was won by cricketer Ben Stokes who helped England win the Cricket World Cup for the first time with a dramatic victory against New Zealand in the final at Lord’s, in which he won the man of the match award

He also scored 135 not out to lead England to a one-wicket win in the third Ashes Test match at Headingley.

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton came in second place, while athlete Dina Asher Smith placed third.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year winners

You can find the winners for every year since 2000 below:

2000: Steve Redgrave (Rowing)

2001: David Beckham (Football)

2002: Paula Radcliffe (Athletics)

2003: Jonny Wilkinson (Rugby)

2004: Kelly Holmes (Athletics)

2005: Andrew Flintoff (Cricket)

2006: Zara Phillips (Eventing)

2007: Joe Calzaghe (Boxing)

2008: Chris Hoy (Cycling)

2009: Ryan Giggs (Football)

2010: Tony McCoy (Horse Racing)

2011: Mark Cavendish (Cycling)

2012: Bradley Wiggins (Cycling)

2013: Andy Murray (Tennis)

2014: Lewis Hamilton (Formula One)

2015: Andy Murray (Tennis)

2016: Andy Murray (Tennis)

2017: Mo Farah (Athletics)

2018: Geraint Thomas (Cycling)

2019: Ben Stokes (Cricket)

Advertisement

Find out what else to watch with our TV Guide.