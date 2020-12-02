How to watch UK Championship 2020 snooker live – order of play and TV coverage

The UK Championship continues to serve up shocks in the second week with a number of outside contenders being dumped out of the tournament in the third round.

Ding Junhui, Ronnie O’Sullivan and Shaun Murphy were all tipped out of the competition at the weekend, and they have been swiftly followed by Stuart Bingham, Mark Williams and Stephen Maguire in the third round.

Just 16 men remain in the fourth round with higher-seeded stars beginning to meet each other as the tournament kicks up a gear.

Judd Trump is the new favourite to go all the way though Neil Robertson, Mark Selby and Kyren Wilson will all have something to say about that with just three rounds until the final.

As with all sporting events right now, fans are prohibited from the arena, but with top talents in action and raring to go, you can still expect to see plenty of excitement from the tournament.

Matches will be shown live across Eurosport and BBC platforms, and we’re here to help you make sense of it all to soak up every moment possible.

Check out our comprehensive guide to the 2020 UK Championship including times, TV details and a daily order of play.

When is the UK Championship 2020?

The 2020 UK Championship started on Monday 23rd November.

The two-week run culminates in a weekend final on Sunday 6th December.

How to watch the UK Championship 2020

Coverage of the 2020 UK Championship will be readily available across Eurosport and BBC platforms.

Most of the action will be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, though occasional matches will be shown on BBC One.

Many Sky Sports customers will have Eurosport included in their package. Non-Sky Sports customers can sign up from just £4.99 per month or £39.99 for a full year.

You can subscribe to Eurosport Player independently or add it to your Amazon Prime subscription. You can even sign up for free trials for both Eurosport and Amazon Prime so you can enjoy their coverage for a week without paying.

Keep an eye on our schedule below which will be updated throughout the tournament when specific details are released.

UK Championship order of play

You can check out today’s order of play here, plus the TV schedule information below the list to see how you can tune in on BBC and Eurosport.

Wednesday 2nd December – Round Four

Afternoon (from 2pm)

Zhou Yuelong [24] v John Higgins [8]

Anthony McGill [19] v Neil Robertson [4]

Evening (from 8pm)

Joe Perry [18] v Jamie Jones [98]

Mark Selby [5] v Barry Hawkins [21]

Thursday 3rd December – Round Four

Afternoon (from 2pm)

Xiao Guodong [33] v Jack Lisowski [16]

Judd Trump [3] v Ricky Walden [46]

Evening (from 8pm)

Graeme Dott [22] v Kyren Wilson [6]

Lu Ning [39] v Pang Junxu [105]

UK Championship schedule

Wednesday 2nd December

BBC Two: 1pm

BBC Red Button: 1pm and 7pm

Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm

Thursday 3rd December

BBC Two: 1pm

BBC Red Button: 1pm and 7pm

Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm

Friday 4th December – Quarter-finals

BBC Two: 1pm and 7pm

BBC Red Button: 1pm and 7pm

Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm

Saturday 5th December – Semi-finals

BBC One: 1:15pm

BBC Two: 4:30pm and 7pm

Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm

Sunday 6th December – Final

BBC Two: 1pm and 7pm

Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm

UK Championship prize money

There’s a hefty prize money pot on offer for the UK Championship. Here’s the full round-up, including bonuses for hitting the highest break:

Winner: £200,000

£200,000 Runner-up: £80,000

£80,000 Semi-finalists: £40,000

£40,000 Quarter-finalists: £24,500

£24,500 Last 16: £17,000

£17,000 Last 32: £12,000

£12,000 Last 64: £6,500

£6,500 Highest break: £15,000

£15,000 TOTAL PRIZE MONEY: £1,009,000

Who is the defending champion?

Ding Junhui triumphed in 2019 after defeating Stephen Maguire 10-6 in the final showdown.

The players ranked No.16 and No.14 respectively at the time with only John Higgins (5) and Mark Allen (7) reaching the quarter-finals from the top 10.

No.98 ranked Nigel Bond’s fairytale run led him beyond Judd Trump and into the quarters where he was narrowly defeated by Allen.

Shaun Murphy was dumped out in the first round by No.121 ranked Israeli Eden Sharav, while Kyren Wilson fell to Marco Fu at the second hurdle and Ronnie O’Sullivan fell to the ultimate champion Junhui in the Last 16.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.