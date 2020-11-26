How to watch UK Championship 2020 snooker live – order of play and TV coverage

The UK Championship is flourishing in the opening round as Stuart Bingham racked up the second 147 of the tournament to set the tone for the week.

The No.11 seed hit the maximum break against Zak Surety yesterday, just a day after World Championship finalist Kyren Wilson also struck 147 against Ashley Hugill.

Top contenders generally made their way through to the next round with few major shocks so far.

Ronnie O’Sullivan crushed Leo Fernandez 6-0 while Neil Robertson produced an equally dominant performance to get beyond Brian Ochoiski.

As with all sporting events right now, fans are prohibited from the arena in Milton Keynes, but with top talents in action and raring to go, you can still expect to see plenty of excitement from the tournament.

Matches will be shown live across Eurosport and BBC platforms, and we’re here to help you make sense of it all to soak up every moment possible.

Check out our comprehensive guide to the 2020 UK Championship including times, TV details and a daily order of play.

When is the UK Championship 2020?

The 2020 UK Championship started on Monday 23rd November.

The two-week run culminates in a weekend final on Sunday 6th December.

How to watch the UK Championship 2020

Coverage of the 2020 UK Championship will be readily available across Eurosport and BBC platforms.

Many Sky Sports customers will have Eurosport included in their package. Non-Sky Sports customers can sign up from just £4.99 per month or £39.99 for a full year.

You can subscribe to Eurosport Player independently or add it to your Amazon Prime subscription. You can even sign up for free trials for both Eurosport and Amazon Prime so you can enjoy their coverage for a week without paying.

Most of the action will also be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, though occasional matches will be shown on BBC One.

Keep an eye on our schedule below which will be updated throughout the tournament when specific details are released.

UK Championship order of play

You can check out today’s order of play here, plus the TV schedule information below to see how you can tune in.

Thursday 26th November – Round One

Morning (from 9:30am)

Xiao Guodong v Brandon Sargeant

Tian Pengfei v Jamie O’Neill

Mark Allen v Jamie Wilson

Liang Wenbo v Allan Taylor

Mark Joyce v Eden Sharav

Alexander Ursenbacher v Nigel Bond

Afternoon (from 1:30pm)

Ding Junhui v Jamie Curtis-Barrett

Jack Lisowski v Farakh Ajaib

Matthew Selt v Amine Amiri

Lu Ning v Ken Doherty

Stuart Carrington v Barry Pinches

Evening (from 7:30pm)

Anthony McGill v Steven Hallworth

Judd Trump v Paul S Davison

Kurt Maflin v Aaron Hill

Elliot Slessor v Mitchell Mann

Jimmy Robertson v Igor Figueiredo

UK Championship schedule

Thursday 26th November

Eurosport 1: 2pm and 7pm

Friday 27th November

Eurosport 1: 2pm and 7pm

Saturday 28th November

BBC One: 1:15pm

BBC Two: 4pm

BBC Red Button: 7pm

Eurosport 1: 1pm and 6:45pm

Sunday 29th November

BBC Two: 1pm

BBC Red Button: 1pm and 7pm

Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm

Monday 30th November

BBC Two: 1pm

BBC Red Button: 1pm and 7pm

Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm

Tuesday 1st December

BBC Two: 1pm

BBC Red Button: 1pm and 7pm

Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm

Wednesday 2nd December

BBC Two: 1pm

BBC Red Button: 1pm and 7pm

Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm

Thursday 3rd December

BBC Two: 1pm

BBC Red Button: 1pm and 7pm

Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm

Friday 4th December – Quarter-finals

BBC Two: 1pm and 7pm

BBC Red Button: 1pm and 7pm

Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm

Saturday 5th December – Semi-finals

BBC One: 1:15pm

BBC Two: 4:30pm and 7pm

Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm

Sunday 6th December – Final

BBC Two: 1pm and 7pm

Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm

UK Championship prize money

There’s a hefty prize money pot on offer for the UK Championship. Here’s the full round-up, including bonuses for hitting the highest break:

Winner: £200,000

£200,000 Runner-up: £80,000

£80,000 Semi-finalists: £40,000

£40,000 Quarter-finalists: £24,500

£24,500 Last 16: £17,000

£17,000 Last 32: £12,000

£12,000 Last 64: £6,500

£6,500 Highest break: £15,000

£15,000 TOTAL PRIZE MONEY: £1,009,000

Who is the defending champion?

Ding Junhui triumphed in 2019 after defeating Stephen Maguire 10-6 in the final showdown.

The players ranked No.16 and No.14 respectively at the time with only John Higgins (5) and Mark Allen (7) reaching the quarter-finals from the top 10.

No.98 ranked Nigel Bond’s fairytale run led him beyond Judd Trump and into the quarters where he was narrowly defeated by Allen.

Shaun Murphy was dumped out in the first round by No.121 ranked Israeli Eden Sharav, while Kyren Wilson fell to Marco Fu at the second hurdle and Ronnie O’Sullivan fell to the ultimate champion Junhui in the Last 16.

