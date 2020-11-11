How to watch Katie Taylor v Miriam Gutierrez – Fight date, undercard, TV and live stream details

Katie Taylor returns to the ring this weekend for a big title fight against undefeated Miriam Gutierrez with four belts on the line.

The Irish fighter is putting her WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO titles all on the line this weekend, with a 16-0 career record suggesting they will remain in her possession come Sunday morning.

However, her opponents Gutierrez must not be underestimated. The 37-year-old veteran has racked up an impressive 13-0 professional record and will be in no mood to let this opportunity pass her by.

Gutierrez has never fought outside of Spain though, while Taylor has plenty of pedigree on the international stage and remains the favourite despite her tricky opponent.

Check out all the latest details about Katie Taylor v Miriam Gutierrez.

Katie Taylor v Miriam Gutierrez fight date

Taylor v Gutierrez will go ahead on Saturday 14th November 2020 in UK time.

Taylor has fought previously under COVID-19 restrictions as she defeated Delfine Persoon in August.

What time is Katie Taylor v Miriam Gutierrez?

The main event – Taylor v Gutierrez – is expected to go ahead from 10pm (UK time).

The undercard begins around 7pm UK time with a stacked card full of enticing showdowns.

Where is Katie Taylor v Miriam Gutierrez held?

The fight will go ahead at Wembley Arena, London behind closed doors under Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing banner.

Hearn has take up residency in the arena for several weekends of action in November onwards.

Katie Taylor v Miriam Gutierrez undercard

A whole host of talent will join Taylor and Gutierrez on the billing for the big evening:

Katie Taylor v Miriam Gutierrez – WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO Lightweight titles

Terri Harper v Katharina Thanderz – WBC, IBO Super Featherweight titles

Rachel Ball v Jorgelina Guanini – Vacant WBA Bantamweight title

John Docherty v Jack Cullen – Super Middleweight

Thomas Whittaker Hart v Jermaine Springer – Light Heavyweight

Ukashir Farooq v Angel Aviles – Bantamweight

How to watch Katie Taylor v Miriam Gutierrez in UK

You can watch the event live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm and also on Main Event from 10pm.

The evening is also available to stream for free on the Sky Sports YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as their website.

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Watch Katie Taylor v Miriam Gutierrez in USA

US fans can watch the fight on DAZN if you have a regular subscription.

All nine territories where DAZN is available can also tune in for the full event.

