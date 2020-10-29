Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. How to watch NFL in the UK | TV fixtures on Sky Sports, Channel 5 and BBC

How to watch NFL in the UK | TV fixtures on Sky Sports, Channel 5 and BBC

Your guide to watching the NFL 2020 season live on Sky Sports, BBC, Channel 5 and NFL Gamepass

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
NFL Cleveland Browns

NFL fixtures on TV in Week 8 will bring a dash to excitement to a miserable autumn this weekend with a couple of huge rivalries being renewed this time out.

Advertisement

The Ravens face the Steelers on Sunday evening, and if that’s not enough for you, they’re followed by the Seahawks up against the 49ers.

To cap off the evening of rival showdowns, the Eagles host the Cowboys in a huge traditional NFL match-up.

Not every NFL game will be shown live in the UK via standard broadcasters, but there will be more options than ever before following the announcement of NFL on Channel 5.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the upcoming fixtures on TV in the UK including BST start times and broadcast details.

We’ve got a handy guide showing you how to watch the matches on British TV screens through BBC, Sky Sports, NOW TV and with an NFL Gamepass.

How to watch NFL in the UK

Sky Sports will show live coverage of games on their dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel and online via the SkyGo app.

NOW TV boast a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without needing a contract.

NFL Gamepass is one of the most popular ways for UK NFL fans to soak up the action, with almost every game broadcast live on the service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

Channel 5 will broadcast the live Monday Night Football game each week in a major boost for fans wanting to watch free-to-air NFL games.

BBC will only be showing the Super Bowl live this season due to a lack of international games, but the ever-popular trio of Mark Chapman, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora will be back with an extended Saturday night slot for The NFL Show.

NFL fixtures on TV

All UK time. Doesn’t include fixtures on NFL Gamepass.

Week 8

Friday 30th October

Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons (12:00am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV / Amazon Prime Video

Sunday 1st November

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers (6pm) Sky Sports NFL

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers (9:25pm) Sky Sports NFL

Monday 2nd November

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys (1:10am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV

Tuesday 3rd November

Advertisement

New York Giants v Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TVChannel 5

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about NFL Live

NFL Cleveland Browns
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Beurer HD75UK Electric Throw

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a Beurer electric heated throw for just £49.99

Cosy, high-quality, safe, easy to use and washable, this fantastic throw is usually £79.99!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Tuscan Grand Prix

Tuscan Grand Prix race preview | In The Pit Lane with Crofty

104828

What live football is on TV tonight?

Chelsea Timo Werner

What channel is Brighton v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Spitting Image BritBox

Spitting Image revival to debut on BritBox next month with 100 new puppets including Boris Johnson and Donald Trump