How to watch NFL in the UK | TV fixtures on Sky Sports, Channel 5 and BBC

NFL fixtures on TV in Week 8 will bring a dash to excitement to a miserable autumn this weekend with a couple of huge rivalries being renewed this time out.

The Ravens face the Steelers on Sunday evening, and if that’s not enough for you, they’re followed by the Seahawks up against the 49ers.

To cap off the evening of rival showdowns, the Eagles host the Cowboys in a huge traditional NFL match-up.

Not every NFL game will be shown live in the UK via standard broadcasters, but there will be more options than ever before following the announcement of NFL on Channel 5.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the upcoming fixtures on TV in the UK including BST start times and broadcast details.

We’ve got a handy guide showing you how to watch the matches on British TV screens through BBC, Sky Sports, NOW TV and with an NFL Gamepass.

How to watch NFL in the UK

Sky Sports will show live coverage of games on their dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel and online via the SkyGo app.

NOW TV boast a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without needing a contract.

NFL Gamepass is one of the most popular ways for UK NFL fans to soak up the action, with almost every game broadcast live on the service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

Channel 5 will broadcast the live Monday Night Football game each week in a major boost for fans wanting to watch free-to-air NFL games.

BBC will only be showing the Super Bowl live this season due to a lack of international games, but the ever-popular trio of Mark Chapman, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora will be back with an extended Saturday night slot for The NFL Show.

NFL fixtures on TV

All UK time. Doesn’t include fixtures on NFL Gamepass.

Week 8

Friday 30th October

Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons (12:00am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV / Amazon Prime Video

Sunday 1st November

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers (6pm) Sky Sports NFL

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers (9:25pm) Sky Sports NFL

Monday 2nd November

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys (1:10am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV

Tuesday 3rd November

New York Giants v Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV / Channel 5