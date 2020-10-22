Six Nations 2020 TV fixtures – how to watch, live stream and listen on BBC and ITV

The most unusual sporting year in history continues to jolt and twist along with rescheduled competitions coming up left, right and centre. Next up, it’s the Six Nations.

The international rugby tournament almost made it through four entire rounds of fixtures before the competition was put on ice.

Crowds of up to 80,000 people flooded into stadiums in March, a thought and image that feels like an awfully long time ago given the empty stadiums we’ve grown accustomed to in the months since.

The Six Nations was one of the first major tournaments to be slammed by COVID-19, but organisers will plough ahead with finally finishing up the 2020 edition, albeit still without fans in stands.

The crown is still wide open, but players will need to strike back to their very best form to stand a chance of claiming the title in October.

Ireland face Italy to complete the fourth round of games, and an expected victory could draw them level with England and France at the top.

England’s final weekend clash against Italy feels like a formality, pushing all the pressure onto their rivals as the competition roars back to life.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full Six Nations fixture list below – including details of how to watch every match.

When is the Six Nations 2020?

The original tournament started on Saturday 1st February was supposed to be wrapped up by Saturday 14th March.

However, the games were postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions and will now be played between Saturday 24th and 31st October.

What channel is the Six Nations on?

Fans can tune in to watch the games for free across BBC and ITV channels.

For specific matches’ broadcast details, check out the fixture list below.

How to live stream the Six Nations online

You can also live stream the matches via BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Once again, all the details you need to know will be listed below next to individual fixtures.

Listen to the Six Nations on radio

Audio commentary of the every game featuring one of the home nations will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live or BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

Six Nations 2020 fixtures

All UK time

Round 4

Saturday 24th October

Ireland v Italy (3:30pm) ITV

Round 5

Saturday 31st October

Wales v Scotland (2:15pm) BBC One / S4C

Italy v England (4:45pm) ITV

France v Ireland (8:10pm) BBC One / BBC Two

Six Nations results

Round 1

Saturday 1st February

Wales 42-0 Italy

Ireland 19-12 Scotland

Sunday 2nd February

France 24-17 England

Round 2

Saturday 8th February

Ireland 24-14 Wales

Scotland 6-13 England

Sunday 9th February

France 35-22 Italy

Round 3

Saturday 22nd February

Italy 0-17 Scotland

Wales 23-27 France

Sunday 23rd February

England 24-12 Ireland

Round 4

Saturday 7th March

England 33-30 Wales

Sunday 8th March

Scotland 28-17 France

Who won the last Six Nations?

Wales are the reigning champions after winning the Grand Slam in 2019.

They toppled England in the third round of games, a result which proved vital in the hunt for glory.

