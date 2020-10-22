What channel is Aston Villa v Leeds on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Aston Villa are seeking a fifth straight league win of the season when they welcome Leeds United to Villa Park on Friday night.

Advertisement

Villa have romped through their opening Premier League fixtures with victories over Sheffield United, Fulham, Liverpool and Leicester so far.

Manager Dean Smith will see his side top the table – albeit possibly only briefly – if they claim just a draw against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds.

But the visitors are themselves looking to get back to winning ways after losing to Wolves 1-0 on Monday.

Leeds are winless in two games and will head to Villa Park seeking only a second victory at the ground since 2002.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Leeds on TV?

Aston Villa v Leeds will take place on Friday 23rd October 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Leeds will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Chelsea, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Leeds on?

You can watch this game exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office .

The game will cost a one-off fee of £14.95 with all fees going directly to Premier League clubs involved in the matches, as opposed to the broadcasters, to make up for a lack of regular matchday income.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Leeds online

If you purchase a game via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

BT Sport Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Aston Villa v Leeds team news

Aston Villa: Ross Barkley should recover from a knock to feature here, while Keinan Davies is rated 50/50.

Ollie Watkins is fit again following an ankle issue, but both Wesley and Tom Heaton remain absent.

Leeds: Midfielder Kalvin Phillips is expected to be out for up to six weeks after picking up a shoulder injury against Wolves.

Liam Cooper could come back into the heart of defence if he proves to have recovered sufficiently from a groin issue sustained on international duty.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Leeds

Villa are in flying form right now and kept a steady head with their 1-0 win over Leicester last weekend, which came after the stunning 7-2 clash with Liverpool.

Manager Smith will have watched how Wolves coped with Leeds’ lung-busting first-half display on Monday and will be confident his side can handle Bielsa’s attacking intent.

Villa are favourites heading into this clash and keeping it tight could well frustrate Leeds. With Phillips out and Cooper potentially absent again, it’s hard to see how Leeds keep out this rampant Villa forward line.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Leeds

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.