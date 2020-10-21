What channel is Leicester v Zorya Luhansk on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester City’s European conquest begins on Thursday night when they welcome Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk to the King Power Stadium.

While it’s perhaps not the most eye-catching of match-ups in the opening round of Europa League fixtures, Leicester will be eager to kick start their stuttering season after a narrow loss to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Luhansk have endured a dire start to their domestic season, winning just one of their opening six games.

The trip to England couldn’t come at a worse time for the Ukrainians in terms of form.

While an away upset seems unlikely, a vulnerable Leicester side ravaged by injuries simply can’t take anything for granted.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Zorya Luhansk on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Zorya Luhansk on TV?

Leicester v Zorya Luhansk will take place Thursday 22nd October 2020.

Check out our Europa League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Zorya Luhansk will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Rapid Vienna v Arsenal.

What TV channel is Leicester v Zorya Luhansk on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Leicester v Zorya Luhansk online

Leicester v Zorya Luhansk team news

Leicester: As mentioned, Leicester have had a torrid time of it when it comes to the fitness of their squad.

Wilfried Ndidi, Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Söyüncü have been ruled out while Jamie Vardy remains a doubt.

Brendan Rogers has a few selection headaches to deal with and could resort to significant rotation.

Zorya Luhansk: Except for a couple of long-term injuries, the Ukrainian side boasts a near fully fit squad.

Vladyslav Kochergin is undoubtedly the man Leicester will need to keep a close eye on.

Our prediction: Leicester v Zorya Luhansk

While Leicester have endured a difficult start to their season, Luhansk have been far, far worse.

Even without some of their key players, Leicester are overwhelming favourites to blow their Ukrainian visitors away.

Don’t be surprised if this turns into a rather one-sided affair.

Our prediction: Leicester 4-0 Zorya Luhansk

