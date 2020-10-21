Giro d’Italia 2020 dates | TV schedule and live stream
The Giro d'Italia 2020 is back around after being rescheduled and we've got all the details including dates and TV schedule.
The Giro d’Italia is drawing to an intense finish as fans continue to soak up an abundance of elite-level professional cycling in recent weeks – with the promise of more to come.
The 2020 Tour de France went down a storm, and the Vuelta a Espana has already started in earnest, with the Giro d’Italia sandwiched between the pair in October.
Portuguese star Joao Almeida and Dutchman Wilco Kelderman are the top contenders in the general classification going into the final stretch of stages, but that could all change in the coming days.
From a British perspective, Tao Geoghagan Hart is in the chasing pack after winning Stage 15 on Sunday.
Conversely, Simon Yates has pulled out of the Giro due to a positive COVID-19 test, while Geraint Thomas was forced out through injury.
There’s still plenty of action to go in the event though, and extensive TV coverage to keep track of it all.
Check out all the details you need to know about the Giro d’Italia in 2020 including how to watch the event, dates, teams, riders, the route, stages and past winners.
When does Giro d’Italia 2020 start?
The race began on Saturday 3rd October and runs for just over three weeks, finishing on Sunday 25th October with 21 stages in total.
Originally the event was scheduled to take place from 9th to 31st May 2020, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
How to watch Giro d’Italia 2020 on TV and live stream
UK viewers can can watch all of the action live on Eurosport.
Live coverage of every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels before a daily highlights show each evening.
Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.
After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.
Alternatively, you can access the race with the GCN Race Pass, which is available on the GCN app.
Giro d’Italia 2020 route and TV times
Stage 17
Date: Wednesday 21st October
Start: Bassano del Grappa
Finish: Madonna di Campiglio
Distance: 203km
WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 3:45pm
Stage 18
Date: Thursday 22nd October
Start: Pinzolo
Finish: Laghi di Cancano
Distance: 208km
WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 3:45pm
Stage 19
Date: Friday 23rd October
Start: Morbegno
Finish: Asti
Distance: 253km
WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 3:45pm
Stage 20
Date: Saturday 24th October
Start: Alba
Finish: Sestriere
Distance: 198km
WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 3:45pm
Stage 21
Date: Sunday 25th October
Start: Cernusco sul Naviglio
Finish: Milano
Distance: 15.7km
WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 12pm to 3:45pm
Giro d’Italia results
Stage 1
Date: Saturday 3rd October
Start: Monreale
Finish: Palermo
Distance: 15.1km
WINNER – Filippo Ganna
Stage 2
Date: Sunday 4th October
Start: Alacamo
Finish: Agrigento
Distance: 149km
WINNER – Diego Ulissi
Stage 3
Date: Monday 5th October
Start: Enna
Finish: Etna
Distance: 150km
WINNER – Jonathan Caicedo
Stage 4
Date: Tuesday 6th October
Start: Catania
Finish: Villafranca Tirrena
Distance: 140km
WINNER – Demare Arnaud
Stage 5
Date: Wednesday 7th October
Start: Mileto
Finish: Camigliatello Silano
Distance: 225km
WINNER – Filippo Ganna
Stage 6
Date: Thursday 8th October
Start: Castrovillari
Finish: Matera
Distance: 188km
WINNER – Arnaud Demare
Stage 7
Date: Friday 9th October
Start: Matera
Finish: Brindisi
Distance: 143km
WINNER – Arnaud Demare
Stage 8
Date: Saturday 10th October
Start: Giovinazzo
Finish: Vieste
Distance: 200km
WINNER – Alex Dowsett
Stage 9
Date: Sunday 11th October
Start: San Salvo
Finish: Roccaraso
Distance: 211km
WINNER – Ruben Guerreiro
Stage 10
Date: Tuesday 13th October
Start: Lanciano
Finish: Tortoreto
Distance: 177km
WINNER – Peter Sagan
Stage 11
Date: Wednesday 14th October
Start: Porto Sant’Elpidio
Finish: Rimini
Distance: 182km
WINNER – Arnaud Demare
Stage 12
Date: Thursday 15th October
Start: Cesenatico
Finish: Cesenatico
Distance: 204km
WINNER – Jhonatan Narvaez
Stage 13
Date: Friday 16th October
Start: Cervia
Finish: Monselice
Distance: 192km
WINNER – Diego Ulissi
Stage 14
Date: Saturday 17th October
Start: Conegliano
Finish: Valdobbiadene
Distance: 34.1km
WINNER – Filippo Ganna
Stage 15
Date: Sunday 18th October
Start: Base Area Rivolto
Finish: Piancavallo
Distance: 185km
WINNER – Tao Geoghegan Hart
Stage 16
Date: Tuesday 20th October
Start: Udine
Finish: San Daniele del Friuli
Distance: 229km
WINNER – Jan Tratnik
Giro d’Italia 2020 teams and riders
The provisional start list for the Giro d’Italia 2020:
AG2R La Mondiale
- Tony Gallopin
- François Bidard
- Geoffrey Bouchard
- Ben Gastauer
- Jaakko Hanninen
- Aurélien Paret-Peintre
- Andrea Vendrame
- Larry Warbasse
Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
- Mattia Bais
- Alessandro Bisolti
- Jefferson Alexander Cepeda
- Luca Chirico
- Simon Peallaud
- Simone Ravanelli
- Jhonatan Restrepo
- Josip Rumac
Astana Pro Team
- Jakob Fugslang
- Manuele Boaro
- Rodrigo Contreras
- Fabio Felline
- Jonas Gregaard
- Miguel Ángel Lopez
- Óscar Rodriguez
- Aleksandr Vlasov
Bahrain – McLaren
- Enrico Battaglin
- Yukiya Arashiro
- Pello Bilbao
- Eros Capecchi
- Domen Novak
- Mark Padun
- Hermann Pernsteiner
- Jan Tratnik
Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
- Giovanni Carboni
- Luca Covili
- Filippo Fiorelli
- Fabio Mazzucco
- Francesco Romano
- Alessandro Tonelli
- Filippo Zana
- Giovanni Lonardi
BORA – hansgrohe
- Peter Sagan
- Cesare Benedetti
- Maciej Bodnar
- Matteo Fabbro
- Patrick Gamper
- Patrick Konrad
- Rafał Majka
- Paweł Poljanski
CCC Team
- Ilnur Zakarin
- Josef Cerny
- Víctor De La Parte
- Kamil Malecki
- Kamil Gradek
- Pavel Kochetkov
- Joey Rosskopf
- Attila Valter
Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
- Elia Viviani
- Simone Consonni
- Nicolas Edet
- Nathan Haas
- Jesper Hansen
- Mathias Le Turnier
- Stéphane Rossetto
- Marco Mathis
- João Almedia
- Davide Ballerini
- Álvaro José Hodeg
- Mikkel Frølich Honore
- Iljo Keisse
- James Knox
- Fausto Masnada
- Pieter Serry
EF Pro Cycling
- Sean Bennett
- Jonathan Klever Caicedo
- Simon Clarke
- Lawson Craddock
- Ruben Guerreiro
- Tanel Kangert
- Lachlan Morton
- James Whelan
Groupama – FDJ
- Arnaud Demare
- Kilian Frankiny
- Jacopo Guarnieri
- Simon Guglielmi
- Ignatas Konovalovas
- Miles Scotson
- Ramon Sinkeldam
- Benjamin Thomas
Israel Start-Up Nation
- Rudy Barbier
- Matthias Brandle
- Alexander Cataford
- Davide Cimolai
- Alex Dowsett
- Daniel Navarro
- Guy Sagiv
- Rick Zabel
Lotto Soudal
- Thomas De Gendt
- Carl Fredrik Hagen
- Adam Hansen
- Harm Vanhoucke
- Matthew Holmes
- Stefano Oldani
- Jonathan Dibben
- Sander Armee
Mitchelton-Scott
- Simon Yates
- Edoardo Affini
- Brent Bookwalter
- Jack Haig
- Lucas Hamilton
- Michael Hepburn
- Damien Howson
- Cameron Meyer
Movistar Team
- Dario Cataldo
- Héctor Carretero
- Antonio Pedrero
- Einer Augusto Rubio
- Sergio Samitier
- Eduardo Sepulveda
- Albert Torres
- Davide Villella
NTT Pro Cycling
- Louis Meintjes
- Victor Campenaerts
- Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier
- Ben O’Connor
- Domenico Pozzovivo
- Matteo Sobrero
- Dylan Sunderland
- Danilo Wyss
INEOS Grenadiers
- Geraint Thomas
- Jonathan Casroviejo
- Rohan Dennis
- Filippo Ganna
- Tao Geoghegan Hart
- Jhonatan Narvaez
- Salvatore Puccio
- Ben Swift
Team Jumbo-Visma
- Steven Kruijswijk
- Koen Bouwman
- Tobias Foss
- Chris Harper
- Tony Martin
- Christoph Pfingsten
- Antwan Tolhoek
- Jos Van Emden
Team Sunweb
- Wilco Kedlerman
- Nico Denz
- Chad Haga
- Chris Hamilton
- Jai Hindley
- Michael Matthews
- Sam Oomen
- Martijn Tusveld
Trek – Segafredo
- Vincenzo Nibali
- Julien Bernard
- Gianluca Brambilla
- Giulio Ciccone
- Nicola Conci
- Jacopo Mosca
- Antonio Nibali
- Pieter Weening
UAE-Team Emirates
- Diego Ulissi
- Mikkel Bjerg
- Valerio Conti
- Joe Dombrowski
- Fernando Gaviria
- Brandon McNulty
- Juan Sebastián Molano
- Maximiliano Richeze
Vini Zabù – KTM
- Giovanni Visconti
- Simone Bevilacqua
- Marco Frapporti
- Lorenzo Rota
- Matteo Spreafico
- Etienne Van Empel
- Luca Wackermann
- Edoardo Zardini
Who won the Giro d’Italia 2019?
The 2019 race saw Richard Carapaz become the first ever Ecuadorian rider to win the Giro d’Italia, and the second ever South American to win after Nairo Quintana’s 2014 triumph.
Carapaz was representing Movistar Team in the race and finished ahead of former winner Vincenzo Nibali who took second place, while Solvenina rider Primož Roglič came third.
Giro d’Italia past winners
2010: Ivan Basso
2011: Michele Scarponi
2012: Ryder Hesjedal
2013: Vincenzo Nibali
2014: Nairo Quintana
2015: Alberto Contador
2016: Vincenzo Nibali
2017: Tom Dumoulin
2018: Chris Froome
2019: Richard Carapaz