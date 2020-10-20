What channel is Man City v Porto on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City entertain Portuguese giants Porto on Wednesday in one of the more eye-catching Champions League fixtures of the opening week.

City got their domestic challenge back on track on Saturday with a hard fought 1-0 win over Arsenal thanks to a goal from Raheem Sterling.

Meanwhile, Porto’s indifferent start to the season continued as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Sporting Lisbon, leaving them five points off the top of the Primera Liga.

Pep Guardiola and City, desperate to get their hands on that famous old trophy, will want to send an early message to their rivals by starting their campaign off with a bang.

Porto will be hopeful of exploiting the new look City backline and may be quietly confident of handing out an opening day upset.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Porto on TV and online.

When is Man City v Porto on TV?

Man City v Porto will take place Wednesday 21st October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Porto will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including PSG v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Man City v Porto on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Man City v Porto online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Porto team news

Man City: Guardiola’s squad depth is already being put to the test with a raft of injuries set to sideline several key players.

Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko are all unavailable for Wednesday’s match.

Porto: Manager Sergio Conceicao has a near fully fit squad at his disposal with only goalkeeper Mouhamed Mbaye unavailable.

Moussa Marega is sure to start and could prove to be a bit of a menace on the counter attack.

Our prediction: Man City v Porto

You can’t help but feel that City, even with their fitness issues, will simply overpower their Portuguese opponents.

With Sergio Aguero back in the fold and Sterling pulling the strings, Porto could spend the majority of their evening chasing the ball.

Porto will certainly have their opportunities, especially on the counter, but whether they will have enough to overcome the might of City remains a doubt.

Our prediction: Man City 3-1 Porto

