What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
It’s that time of year again as Champions League fixtures grace our TV screens once again, and not a moment too soon.
Premier League fixtures will dominate weekends, while Europe’s finest club competition is set to take up residence during midweek.
Chelsea and Manchester United are first up to represent the Premier League tonight.
The Blues take on Europa League champions Sevilla while United are in action against French giants PSG.
Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.
Tuesday 20th October
All UK times. Selected key matches.
Chelsea v Sevilla
Competition: Champions League
Kick off: 8pm
Live coverage: BT Sport 3
PSG v Man Utd
Competition: Champions League
Kick off: 8pm
Live coverage: BT Sport 2
