What channel is Leeds v Wolves on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds United have certainly looked right at home since completing their long-awaited return to the English top-flight.

They ran champions Liverpool close on the opening day before holding Manchester City to a 1-1 draw prior to the international break.

Their tough run of Premier League fixtures continues at pace this weekend when they welcome Wolves to Elland Road.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side has struggled for early-season form but took a step in the right direction with a hard-fought victory over Fulham.

These sides last met in the Premier League way back in 2004 but the 2020 edition promises to be quite the battle.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Wolves on TV?

Leeds v Wolves will take place on Monday 19th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Wolves will kick off at 8pm.

The other Premier League game taking place tonight is West Brom v Burnley live at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Leeds v Wolves online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Leeds v Wolves team news

Leeds: The possibility of an ahead-of-schedule return for Pablo Hernandez could prove to be a massive boost for Marcelo Bielsa.

With Adam Forshaw continuing his recovery from hip surgery earlier this year, Bielsa is unlikely to make many changes from the side that faced Manchester City.

Wolves: Nuno will have the benefit of an almost fully-fit squad to call upon with only Fernando Marcal and Jonny Castro Otto set to miss out.

Club record signing Fabio Silva will be hoping to get off the mark in the Premier League with Nelson Semedo expected to start as well.

Our prediction: Leeds v Wolves

While just a solitary point separates the two sides on the table, Leeds have undoubtedly had a better start to the season.

Their hell-for-leather approach has made for some fabulously entertaining clashes and seen them net five more goals than their Monday opponents.

Wolves will be hoping to rekindle the sort of form that saw them secure a seventh-place finish last season but, at this early stage, three points at Elland Road might prove to be too tall an order.

Our prediction: Leeds 2-1 Wolves

