What channel is Celtic v Rangers on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rivals will renew their rivalries when Celtic host Rangers in an inevitably fiery Old Firm derby, even without a crowd to play in front of.

The intensity may not be raining down from the stands to the pitch, but you can guarantee the 22 men on it will be fighting tooth and nail for every inch of superiority.

Rangers are top of the Scottish Premiership by a single point, though they have played one game more than Celtic.

Should Celtic win, they could open up a four-point gap within weeks, a lead that is not insurmountable, but one that Rangers can barely afford to concede.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard knows that a win over the Bhoys would be a massive signal of intent in the title race and would swing the momentum back to the blue half of Glasgow.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Rangers on TV?

Celtic v Rangers will take place on Saturday 17 October 2020.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Celtic v Rangers will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League fixtures taking place this weekend including Everton v Liverpool in the Merseyside derby also at 12:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Celtic v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Celtic v Rangers online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Celtic v Rangers team news

Celtic: There are injury concerns on the Celtic front with Nir Bitton, Ryan Christie, Hatem Elhamed and Odsonne Edouard all out due to various applications of COVID-19 protocols.

Celtic are fighting for Christie’s isolation to end, but it looks unlikely that he will be given the green light to play.

Rangers: Fewer concerns litter the Rangers squad. Nikola Katic and Joe Aribo are both sidelined through injury.

New signing Bongani Zungu could be in line to feature from the bench. What a way to make his debut!

Our prediction: Celtic v Rangers

Celtic have kept four clean sheets on the bounce in all competitions, but they haven’t looked particularly explosive in recent weeks, despite scorelines looking relatively cosy.

The losses of Christie and Edouard are a real blow and they will be missed going forward.

On the other hand, Rangers have enjoyed a thoroughly productive few weeks including a huge performance to defeat Galatasaray in the Europa League.

The Gers will not fear their rivals, and they know how big a victory could prove to be in the title race this season. Expect a tight, tense affair, with injury problems potentially shifting the advantage to Rangers. Just.

Our prediction: Celtic 1-2 Rangers

