What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
International duty is over and Premier League fixtures are back with a full slate of games to feast on this weekend.
All 20 top flight teams will be in action between Saturday and Monday, with games spread across a range of channels, and we’re here to help you make sense of it all.
Manchester City host Arsenal in one of the biggest showdowns of the week, but all eyes will be on Merseyside for the derby showdown between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park.
Newcastle face Manchester United in a clash live on Sky Sports Box Office, with a selection of weekly PPV games to become the norm.
Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.
Friday 16th October
All UK times. Selected key matches.
Derby v Watford
Competition: Championship
Kick off: 7:45pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Saturday 17th October
Everton v Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 12:30pm
Live coverage: BT Sport 1
Celtic v Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick off: 12:30pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Chelsea v Southampton
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 3pm
Live coverage: BT Sport Box Office
Man City v Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 5:30pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Newcastle v Man Utd
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 8pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Box Office
Sunday 18th October
Preston v Cardiff
Competition: Championship
Kick off: 12pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 2pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Tottenham v West Ham
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 4pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Leicester v Aston Villa
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 7:15pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Box Office
