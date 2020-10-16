Accessibility Links

What live football is on TV tonight?

Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.

104828

International duty is over and Premier League fixtures are back with a full slate of games to feast on this weekend.

All 20 top flight teams will be in action between Saturday and Monday, with games spread across a range of channels, and we’re here to help you make sense of it all.

Manchester City host Arsenal in one of the biggest showdowns of the week, but all eyes will be on Merseyside for the derby showdown between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park.

Newcastle face Manchester United in a clash live on Sky Sports Box Office, with a selection of weekly PPV games to become the norm.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Friday 16th October

All UK times. Selected key matches.

Derby v Watford

Competition: Championship

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Saturday 17th October

Everton v Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

Celtic v Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Chelsea v Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 3pm

Live coverage: BT Sport Box Office

Man City v Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 5:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Newcastle v Man Utd

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 8pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Box Office

Sunday 18th October

Preston v Cardiff

Competition: Championship

Kick off: 12pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 2pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Tottenham v West Ham

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 4pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Leicester v Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 7:15pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Box Office

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.

