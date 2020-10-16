What channel is Crystal Palace v Brighton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Crystal Palace and Brighton clash in London on Sunday with both sides desperate for a win at this early stage of the season.

Palace have lost their last two Premier League fixtures after starting with back-to-back wins this campaign.

Roy Hodgson’s men were stuffed 4-0 at Chelsea before the international break to dissipate the memories of their win at Manchester United earlier in the season.

Brighton, meanwhile, have also lost their last two Premier League outings but aren’t struggling for goals.

The Seagulls are averaging two goals a game in the top flight so far, which suggests Sunday’s encounter with Palace will produce plenty of goalmouth action.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Brighton on TV?

Crystal Palace v Brighton will take place on Sunday 18 October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Brighton will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v West Ham at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Brighton online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Crystal Palace v Brighton team news

Crystal Palace: Michy Batshuayi is back after being unable to face parent club Chelsea last time out, while Jeffrey Schlupp and Connor Wickham should have recovered from injuries.

Gary Cahill and James Tomkins are still a week away from returning to full fitness, while Patrick van Aanholt is out until the end of the month. James McCarthy, however, is rated 50/50 to play.

Brighton: The international break has given Davy Propper, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Tariq Lamptey all a chance of being fit for this clash.

There was hope Jose Izquierdo could be ready to make his comeback on Sunday but the Colombian is unlikely to feature.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Brighton

Both sides need a win here and history suggests it could be a close encounter, with just one goal separating Palace and Brighton in four of their last six meetings.

A 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park back in December last year was a fair result. Wilfried Zaha and Neal Maupay were on the scoresheet and don’t be surprised if both players find the net again here.

Brighton’s goalscoring form means they should breach this Eagles defence at least once on Sunday, and the game could rest on how Hodgson’s side reacts to this attacking set-up.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 2-2 Brighton

