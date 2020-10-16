When is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020? Shortlist, voting details and latest news

It’s safe to say that 2020 has been a pretty strange year for sport – with numerous big events having been cancelled or postponed and most sports returning in stadiums without fans.

But one thing that will be going ahead as usual this year is the BBC Sports Personality of the Year, the annual award to honour the sportsperson judged to have achieved most during the year.

Read on for everything you need to know about this year’s event.

When is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020 Award Ceremony will take place on 20th December, and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The BBC’s Director of Sport Barbara Slater said of this year’s awards: “As we know, it has been a strange and unprecedented year, but we have still been fortunate enough to see plenty of sporting highlights which we look forward to honouring on the night.

“The 67th BBC Sports Personality of the Year award promises to be another exciting and tough choice for audiences.”

Who is on the shortlist for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020?

Of course before the winner is announced, the shortlist will be unveiled to give the public the chance to vote.

It’s not yet been announced when we can expect to see the shortlist but it is normally revealed towards the end of November – so keep an eye out for announcements.

According to the current bookmakers odds, the current favourite for this year’s award is Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford, who has won plaudits for his campaigning for free school meals.

Other likely contenders include F1 driver and 2014 winner Lewis Hamilton, boxer Tyson Fury, footballer Jordan Henderson, snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan and cricketer James Anderson.

How can I vote in BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020?

Voting usually takes place during the live show, available by phone or via the BBC website, with a number for each nominee revealed at the start of the programme.

Who won BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2019?

Last year’s award was won by cricketer Ben Stokes who helped England win the Cricket World Cup for the first time with a dramatic victory against New Zealand in the final at Lord’s, in which he won the man of the match award

He also scored 135 not out to lead England to a one-wicket win in the third Ashes Test match at Headingley.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year winners

You can find the winners for every year since 2000 below:

2000: Steve Redgrave (Rowing)

2001: David Beckham (Football)

2002: Paula Radcliffe (Athletics)

2003: Jonny Wilkinson (Rugby)

2004: Kelly Holmes (Athletics)

2005: Andrew Flintoff (Cricket)

2006: Zara Phillips (Eventing)

2007: Joe Calzaghe (Boxing)

2008: Chris Hoy (Cycling)

2009: Ryan Giggs (Football)

2010: Tony McCoy (Horse Racing)

2011: Mark Cavendish (Cycling)

2012: Bradley Wiggins (Cycling)

2013: Andy Murray (Tennis)

2014: Lewis Hamilton (Formula One)

2015: Andy Murray (Tennis)

2016: Andy Murray (Tennis)

2017: Mo Farah (Athletics)

2018: Geraint Thomas (Cycling)

2019: Ben Stokes (Cricket)

