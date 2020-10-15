What channel is Newcastle v Man Utd on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United are in need of a win on Saturday to rejuvenate their start to the Premier League season and get back in the top-four race.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men headed into the international break having lost 6-1 to Tottenham – a humbling result for the club.

And with no let-up to the intensity of Premier League fixtures this autumn, the visitors could really do with three points from their trip to Newcastle.

However, the Magpies are themselves on strong form in this early stage of the season, having beaten Burnley 3-1 last time out.

Steve Bruce’s men will be eyeing a scalp here as they look to push further into the top half of the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Man Utd on TV?

Newcastle v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 17th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Everton v Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, which kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Man Utd on?

You can watch this game exclusively live on Sky Sports Box Office from 7:45pm.

The game will cost a one-off fee of £14.95 with all fees going directly to Premier League clubs involved in the matches, as opposed to the broadcasters, to make up for a lack of regular matchday income.

How to live stream Newcastle v Man Utd online

If you purchase a game via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

Sky Sports Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Newcastle v Man Utd team news

Newcastle: Seven players could potentially return from injury to face United on Saturday. Paul Dummett and Ciaran Clark should be fit from thigh issues, while DeAndre Yedlin, Jamaal Lascelles and Matthew Longstaff may be ready for the game.

Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamal Lewis are being assessed, but Matt Ritchie, Dwight Gayle and Martin Dubravka are definitely out.

Man Utd: New signing Edinson Cavani won’t feature on Saturday as he is still in Covid-19 isolation, having only arrived from France on transfer deadline day.

Anthony Martial is suspended but Eric Bailly might play after withdrawing from international duty due to fatigue.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Man Utd

Solskjaer needs a reaction from his players after the stuffing by Tottenham last time out, but this Newcastle side could inflict more misery on the Norwegian boss.

With plenty of players having represented their country during the international break, United may struggle to match Newcastle’s intensity here.

Bruce will be desperate to claim a second straight win and Callum Wilson could once again prove the difference for his side.

Our prediction: Newcastle 2-1 Man Utd

