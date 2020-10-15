What channel is Everton v Liverpool on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool head to high-flying Everton on Saturday for one of the most eagerly anticipated Merseyside derbies in years.

Advertisement

The champions saw their 100 per cent start to the season end before the international break with a 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

Everton are the only team to have won all four of their opening Premier League fixtures and sit top of the table heading into Saturday’s early kick off.

The Toffees last beat Liverpool exactly a decade ago – a 2-0 home result on 17 October 2010, where Tim Cahill and Mikel Arteta bagged the goals.

But Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be keen to show their progress this season by claiming three points against the Reds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Everton v Liverpool on TV?

Everton v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 17 October 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Newcastle v Man Utd, which kicks off at 8pm on Saturday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Everton v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Everton v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Everton v Liverpool team news

Everton: Both Allan and Richarlison should have recovered from injuries over the international break to be fit for Saturday’s game.

Andre Gomes may also be fit, but Ancelotti has Mason Holgate, Cenk Tosun and Jonjoe Kenny out. Seamus Coleman may be ready enough to earn a spot on the bench.

Liverpool: Joel Matip and Konstantinos Tsimikas should be fit to return, while Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane are back from isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

Jurgen Klopp could well make changes following the 7-2 loss to Villa last time out, with James Milner and Jordan Henderson possibly being recalled to the first XI.

Our prediction: Everton v Liverpool

The international break couldn’t have come at a better time for Liverpool following their stunning defeat at Villa Park, yet Everton will head into this clash knowing the Reds are a wounded beast.

If there is one side that can match Liverpool’s exciting front three it is Everton, with Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and James Rodriguez all in form.

This game promises goals. Liverpool’s attack had papered over the cracks in its defence up until the Villa game, and Everton will be ready to exploit their shortcomings.

Our prediction: Everton 3-3 Liverpool

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.