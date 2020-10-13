What channel is Scotland v Czech Republic on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Scotland will hope to make it three wins from three games in a hugely successful international break when they face Czech Republic this week.

Advertisement

The Scots defeated Israel on penalties in the Euro 2020 play-offs before a winning return to their Nations League fixtures with a narrow 1-0 victory over Slovakia.

Boss Steve Clarke will be delighted to see Australian-born striker Lyndon Dykes hitting his stride for the national team with his second goal in just four caps.

Czech Republic also beat Israel during this current break, though they managed it with a 2-1 win in normal time.

Burnley striker Matej Vydra leads the line for the Czechs and notched another goal for his country at the weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Czech Republic on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Czech Republic on TV?

Scotland v Czech Republic will take place on Wednesday 14th October 2020.

Check out our Nations League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v Czech Republic will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Nations League games taking place this week including England v Denmark at 7:45pm on Wednesday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Scotland v Czech Republic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Scotland v Czech Republic online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

How to watch UEFA Nations League in the US

ESPN+ will be showing Nations League fixtures live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

The eventual knockout rounds and the final will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Check out the latest deals to watch football on ESPN+

Scotland v Czech Republic team news

Scotland: Left-back stars Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson are both sidelined through a positive COVID-19 test and suspension respectively.

Ryan Jack, Callum McGregor and Oli McBurnie are all pushing for a start, but Leeds defender Liam Cooper is out, meaning late call-up Andy Considine could start.

Czech Republic: The Czechs have named a 32-man contingency squad due to another outbreak among their first-teamers.

We don’t know who will line up for them against Scotland — nor do they.

Our prediction: Scotland v Czech Republic

Once again, Czech Republic are in disarray on the eve of a Scotland showdown.

Scotland ran out 2-1 winners last time against a makeshift XI, and are the favourites once again here.

Dykes could be key to Scotland’s success in the near future and he will hope to sign off on a successful week with another goal.

Our prediction: Scotland 2-0 Czech Republic

Advertisement

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews. For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Nations League fixtures on TV guide. If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.