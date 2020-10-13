What channel is England v Denmark on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England continue their Nations League fixtures when Denmark visit Wembley this week.

Advertisement

The Three Lions have enjoyed a productive international break following a 3-0 friendly victory over Wales and narrow 2-1 triumph over Belgium in the Nations League.

Gareth Southgate has come under fire for his team selections and personnel at times, but his experimental XIs appear to be paying dividends.

Denmark have had a stellar week following a 4-0 victory over Faroe Islands and 3-0 win against Iceland.

Christian Eriksen was the inspiration behind their second triumph of the week and will go up against several former Tottenham team-mates on Wednesday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Denmark on TV and online.

When is England v Denmark on TV?

England v Denmark will take place on Wednesday 14th October 2020.

Check out our Nations League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

England v Denmark will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Nations League games taking place this week including Scotland v Czech Republic at 7:45pm on Wednesday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is England v Denmark on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream England v Denmark online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

How to watch UEFA Nations League in the US

ESPN+ will be showing Nations League fixtures live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

The eventual knockout rounds and the final will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Check out the latest deals to watch football on ESPN+

England v Denmark team news

England: Spurs requested for Harry Kane to be rested against Denmark, but that has been denied and he is likely to lead the line here.

Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell and Kieran Trippier are all out. Jadon Sancho is expected to start in a front three, though fans will be hoping to see more of Jack Grealish in action on the international stage.

Denmark: Eriksen and Martin Braithwaite are the only two players to start both games of the break so far but are likely to go again.

The Danes have no injury concerns to worry about.

Our prediction: England v Denmark

England are a work in progress. Southgate will continue to tinker and toy with his squad to find an XI and a system worthy of the next major tournament. And he won’t be rushed.

However he chooses to line up, England are blessed with an abundance of match-winners capable of sealing the deal at any given moment, and that’s the likely scenario here.

Expect Kane to start, expect Kane to score.

Our prediction: England 2-1 Denmark

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Nations League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.