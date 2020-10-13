What channel is Bulgaria v Wales on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wales are on the road this week as they take on Bulgaria in the second of their Nations League fixtures of this international break.

The Welsh side are yet to score during the current batch of international fixtures following a 3-0 defeat to England and goalless draw with Republic of Ireland.

Boss Ryan Giggs will be determined to find a way to score goals without dependence on Gareth Bale, who is currently out of action.

Liverpool youngster Neco Williams bagged a 94th minute winner for his national team when they toppled Bulgaria in Cardiff last month.

Bulgaria lost their Euro 2020 play-off encounter with Hungary last week and sit bottom of their Nations League group.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bulgaria v Wales on TV and online.

When is Bulgaria v Wales on TV?

Bulgaria v Wales will take place on Wednesday 14th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Bulgaria v Wales will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Nations League games taking place this week including England v Denmark at 7:45pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Bulgaria v Wales on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:15pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Bulgaria v Wales online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

How to watch UEFA Nations League in the US

ESPN+ will be showing Nations League fixtures live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

The eventual knockout rounds and the final will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Bulgaria v Wales team news

Bulgaria: Four first team stars including Spas Delev and first-choice goalkeeper Nikolay Mihaylov are ruled out through injury.

Wales: David Brooks, Hal Robson-Kanu and Chris Mepham are all out through injury while Joe Morrell and Kieffer Moore are suspended.

Tyler Roberts is expected to become a makeshift striker for the evening, while last month’s goal hero Williams could be called upon at right-back.

Our prediction: Bulgaria v Wales

Both teams are depleted following an absorbing international break so far.

Wales need to find a rhythm without Bale, with Daniel James, Aaron Ramsey and Roberts under pressure to deliver.

It won’t be pretty, it won’t be goal-laden, but Wales should get the job done. Just.

Our prediction: Bulgaria 0-1 Wales

