What live football is on TV tonight?

The international break is spawning plenty of talking points with big drama across the Euro 2020 play-offs and ongoing Nations League fixtures.

Stars are being shipped across the world to engage in duels with other national teams as UEFA continue to plough ahead with major competitions under difficult circumstances – generally and logistically.

Premier League fixtures have taken a break, for now, with a return to top flight action slated for this upcoming weekend.

However, there’s not even any international football to soak up on TV this evening – but we do have two games from the EFL and National League to offer.

Wrexham take on Maidenhead, while Bradford City welcome Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town to Pride Valley for the first time in their history, with just two games being played between the sides ever.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Monday 12th October

All UK times.

Wrexham v Maidenhead

Competition: National League

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

Bradford v Harrogate

Competition: League Two

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

What games are free-to-air?

Every Wales game will be shown live on Welsh-language channel S4C.

