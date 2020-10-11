French Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Sunday 11th October

The French Open 2020 reaches a dramatic conclusion today, with the tournament’s nail-biting final matches taking place at the Stade Roland-Garros throughout the afternoon.

Titans of tennis Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will meet on the court once again for their 56th match together, but which legend will be taking home yet another Grand Slam title?

While in the morning, the Women’s Doubles competition comes to a head, with US player Desirae Krawczyk teaming up with Chile’s Alexa Guarachi to take on last year’s champions Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic in the final.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full French Open 2020 schedule ahead of today’s play.

French Open 2020 schedule – Sunday’s Order of Play

Selected courts. Times subject to change.

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER

Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Alexa Guarachi (CHL) [14] v Timea Babos (HUN)/Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) [2] – 10.30am

Novak Djokovic (SRB) [1] v Rafael Nadal (ESP) [2] – 2pm

Check out our how to watch the French Open 2020 guide for further details.