What channel is England v Belgium on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England welcome the No.1 ranked team in the world to Wembley on Sunday as Belgium arrive for a Nations League showdown live on TV.

Advertisement

The Three Lions have laboured in their opening Nations League fixtures this season, with a narrow win over Iceland and a bore draw against Denmark last month.

Gareth Southgate is determined to maintain form heading into the European Championships next summer, and could shake things up here.

The likes of Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane should start here, but there are few other players who are guaranteed a run-out versus the Belgians.

As for Roberto Martínez’s visiting side, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Benteke and Toby Alderweireld are just some of the names familiar to English fans.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Belgium on TV and online.

When is England v Belgium on TV?

England v Belgium will take place on Sunday 11th September 2020.

Check out our Nations League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

England v Belgium will kick off at 5pm.

There are numerous Nations League games taking place this weekend including Republic of Ireland v Wales at 2pm on Saturday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is England v Belgium on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 4pm and Football from 4:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream England v Belgium online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

How to watch UEFA Nations League in the US

ESPN+ will be showing Nations League fixtures live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

The eventual knockout rounds and the final will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Check out the latest deals to watch football on ESPN+

England v Belgium team news

England: TBC

Belgium: TBC

Our prediction: England v Belgium

England need three points against Belgium to maintain any chance of topping their Nations League group, and so don’t expect boss Southgate to make many surprise selections here.

The forward three of Kane, Sterling and Jadon Sancho could terrorise this Belgium defence, but the key to this game is in the midfield, where Kalvin Phillips could be tasked with handling the runs of Hazard and De Bruyne.

Both teams should score here and Belgium, with their magnificent attacking options, will almost certainly score more than once at Wembley.

Our prediction: England 2-2 Belgium

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Nations League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.