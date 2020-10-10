Accessibility Links

French Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Saturday 10th October

The French Open is up and running in 2020 and we've got all the info you need including a full schedule, TV times and more.

French Open

The French Open 2020 reaches a close this weekend, with the final match of the tournament seeing Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal face each other again in another Grand Slam showdown.

Until then, there are plenty of exciting matches set to take place on the penultimate day of this two-week tournament, with the Women’s Singles pitting unseeded Polish player Iga Światek against top seed Sofia Kenin in what’s set to be an epic final.

While in Men’s Doubles, Croatia’s Mate Pavić is joining forces with Brazilian player Bruno Soares to take on reigning French Open champions Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies.

Saturday also proves to be a nail-biting day in terms of wheelchair races, with Belgian Paralympic Athlete of the Year Joachim Gérard facing last year’s semi finalist Alfie Hewett, who secured the men’s wheelchair doubles title yesterday.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full French Open 2020 schedule ahead of today’s play.

French Open 2020 schedule – Saturday’s Order of Play

Selected courts. Times subject to change.

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER

Iga Światek (POL) v Sofia Kenin (USA) [4] – 2pm

Mate Pavić (HRV)/Bruno Soares (BRA) [7] v Kevin Krawietz (DEU)/Andreas Mies (DEU) [8] – 2pm

SUZANNE-LENGLEN

Joachim Gérard (BEL) v Alfie Hewett (GBR) – 10am

Dylan Alcott (AUS) [1] v Andy Lapthorne (GBR) [2] – 10am

Diede de Groot (NLD)/Aniek van Koot (NLD) [1] v Yui Kamiji (JPN)/Jordanne Whiley (GBR) [2] – 10am

Check out our how to watch the French Open 2020 guide for further details.

