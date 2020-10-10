How to watch French Open – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times
The French Open 2020 will go ahead this month and we've got all the live TV information about how to watch the iconic tournament live on Eurosport plus times, dates and daily schedules.
This year’s French Open schedule reaches a nail-biting conclusion this weekend, with tennis titans Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic battling it out in their sixth Gram Slam final, while unseeded player Iga Światek takes on highest seed left, American player Sofia Kenin in the Women’s Singles finals later today.
The past two weeks have seen some of the most dramatic showdowns in French Open history, with Djokovic overcoming physical injury to beat Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals, while Stefanos Tsitsipas won his battle with up-and-coming star Andrey Rublev before losing to Djokovic in yesterday’s semi-final.
Polish player Światek has performed outstandingly throughout the tournament, surprising viewers by dispatching Nadia Podoroska in the semi-finals and setting her personal best in three of this year’s Grand Slams – Australian Open, US Open and now the French Open.
In today’s final, the 19-year-old will be facing Sofia Kenin, who defeated Petra Kvitová in Thursday’s semi-final and is on the verge of winning her second Slam of the year.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the French Open 2020 tennis tournament.
When is the French Open 2020?
The tournament started on Sunday 27th September 2020 and runs until Sunday 11th October 2020.
Where is the French Open 2020 held?
The tournament is held at Roland-Garros in Paris, France as usual.
It may not look the same without fans but the iconic clay courts should still provide plenty of drama.
French Open schedule
Sessions start at 10am UK time unless specified.
COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER
Iga Światek (POL) v Sofia Kenin (USA) [4] – 2pm
Mate Pavić (HRV)/Bruno Soares (BRA) [7] v Kevin Krawietz (DEU)/Andreas Mies (DEU) [8] – 2pm
Check out the full French Open schedule including every match on every court.
How to watch and live stream French Open in the UK
Saturday 10th October
Eurosport 1 – 7:40am to 1:40pm / 1:55pm to 4:30pm / 4:45pm to 10pm
ITV4 – 1:30pm to 7.30pm
For information on how to receive each channel, check out the details below.
If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.
Eurosport is also available via Amazon Prime Video with a seven-day free trial of the Eurosport add-on plus a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.
The tournament will also be available to watch on ITV and online via ITV Hub.
If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.