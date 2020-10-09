What channel is Scotland v Slovakia on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Scotland get their Nations League campaign back underway on Sunday when Slovakia rock up at Hampden Park looking to kick-start their own campaign.

The Scots sit top of Group B2 after two Nations League fixtures and have promotion to League A in their sights.

Manager Steve Clarke has been with his players for less than a week and they have already faced Israel and Euro 2020 qualifying during this international break.

Slovakia themselves come into this clash having played Republic of Ireland in their qualifier for next summer’s European Championships just three days previous.

And there could well be some tired legs out there when these teams meet in Glasgow for an important fixture in determining the eventual make-up of the group.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Slovakia on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Slovakia on TV?

Scotland v Slovakia will take place on Sunday 11th October 2020.

Check out our Nations League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v Slovakia will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Nations League games taking place this weekend including England v Belgium at 5pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Scotland v Slovakia on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Scotland v Slovakia online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

How to watch UEFA Nations League in the US

ESPN+ will be showing Nations League fixtures live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

The eventual knockout rounds and the final will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Check out the latest deals to watch football on ESPN+

Scotland v Slovakia team news

Scotland: TBC

Slovakia: TBC

Our prediction: Scotland v Slovakia

Scotland have started their Nations League campaign well and should arguably have two wins from two, rather than just four points.

Still, Clarke will hope his side show courage going forward and take the game to lowly Slovakia, who were outplayed by Czech Republic in their first Nations League game of the season.

The likes of Marek Hamsik, Milan Skriniar and Robert Mak could cause the Scots trouble, but Clarke has plenty of experience in his squad to get the job done here.

Our prediction: Scotland 1-0 Slovakia

