What channel is Slovakia v Republic of Ireland on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Republic of Ireland head to Bratislava on Thursday with hopes high of staving off Slovakia in their Euro 2020 play-offs semi-final.

Manager Stephen Kenny only took up the job in the summer but has been tasked with hauling this side into next year’s tournament.

Republic of Ireland also have two Nations League fixtures to contend with during this international break.

Kenny may rejig his formation here in an attempt to get the right balance for this must-win game.

And Slovakia could prove tricky opponents after scoring in both of their Nations League games in the previous international break.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Slovakia v Republic of Ireland on TV and online.

When is Slovakia v Republic of Ireland on TV?

Slovakia v Republic of Ireland will take place on Thursday 8th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Slovakia v Republic of Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous international games taking place this week including Bosnia & Herzegovina v Northern Ireland in the Euro 2020 play-offs.

What TV channel is Slovakia v Republic of Ireland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

How to live stream Slovakia v Republic of Ireland online

Slovakia v Republic of Ireland team news

Slovakia: Stanislav Lobotka could miss the game due to a coronavirus outbreak at his club side Napoli last week.

Former Napoli star Marek Hamsik – now at Chinese Super League side Dalian – returns to the fold, while Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak should once again start between the sticks.

Republic of Ireland: Captain Seamus Coleman is the big absentee for Ireland after suffering an injury in the Premier League last weekend.

Shane Duffy and John Egan should take up the centre-back pairing again, with the boss potentially switching to two up front, with Callum Robinson possibly starting.

Our prediction: Slovakia v Republic of Ireland

Ireland suffered disappointing results against Bulgaria and Finland during the last international break and that may have sounded alarm bells back home.

Kenny needs to inspire some attacking bite in this side, which should hopefully come from Robinson’s return to the XI.

Slovakia are dangerous, especially with Hamsik’s aggressive forward play. There will be extra time played here if it ends level, and this clash may well boil down to penalties.

Our prediction: Slovakia 1-1 Republic of Ireland (Ireland through on pens.)

