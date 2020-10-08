What channel is Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Northern Ireland face a tricky encounter in Bosnia & Herzegovina as they seek to secure a spot at Euro 2020 next summer.

Boss Ian Baraclough has had a short time to prepare his squad for this semi-final, where a win would set up a Euro 2020 play-off final encounter with either Slovakia or Republic of Ireland.

And the team then need to turn their attention to two Nations League fixtures before the international break concludes.

Bosnia & Herzegovina come into this clash having drawn with Italy and narrowly lost to Poland during the previous international break.

And the hosts are arguably favourites heading into Thursday evening’s showdown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bosnia & Herzegovina v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

When is Bosnia & Herzegovina v Northern Ireland on TV?

Bosnia & Herzegovina v Northern Ireland will take place on Thursday 8th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Bosnia & Herzegovina v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous international games taking place this week including England v Wales on Thursday night.

What TV channel is Bosnia & Herzegovina v Northern Ireland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Bosnia & Herzegovina v Northern Ireland online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Bosnia & Herzegovina v Northern Ireland team news

Bosnia & Herzegovina: Winger Haris Duljevic misses the match in Sarajevo after testing positive for Covid-19, while forward Elvir Koljic is injured.

Salernitana winger Milan Duric has been drafted into the squad. Edin Dzeko is likely to start up front.

Northern Ireland: Jonny Evans is a slight injury worry heading into the game but should partner Craig Cathcart in the heart of defence.

Conor Washington is likely to start up front on his own, while Steven Davis can break the Northern Ireland caps record of 120 appearances with a start in midfield here.

Our prediction: Bosnia & Herzegovina v Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland endured a 5-1 stuffing at the hands of Norway last time out and are yet to find their groove under manager Baraclough.

They will likely try and contain this hungry Bosnia & Herzegovina side, with Evans tasked with marking Dzeko out of the game.

The hosts have several players who can really threaten Northern Ireland here, and it’s difficult to see how Baraclough’s men escape with a win other than via a healthy slice of luck.

Our prediction: Bosnia & Herzegovina 3-1 Northern Ireland

