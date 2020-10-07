Accessibility Links

  UEFA Nations League fixtures 2020 – TV details, how to watch England and more

UEFA Nations League fixtures 2020 – TV details, how to watch England and more

UEFA Nations League fixtures are back on track with the home nations all in action this weekend

UEFA Nations League fixtures

The UEFA Nations League is back on our screens this week with another exciting slate of matches to sink our teeth into while a pause in Premier League fixtures allows some stars to take a breather.

However, for many, the international break is anything but a rest. Many nations are playing three games this week, including Euro 2020 play-off games and friendlies, plus two Nations League fixtures.

England face Wales in a friendly before a pair of tricky tests in the Nations League against Belgium and Denmark respectively.

Northern Ireland, Scotland and Republic of Ireland are all involved in the crucial play-off games, before their focus turns to the Nations League at the weekend.

There are plenty of games to keep track of, and we’ll do what we can to help you find the dates, times and channels to soak up the international games.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the upcoming Nations League fixtures on TV and live stream.

How to watch Nations League on TV

For the full fixture list complete with channels for every home nations and Ireland game, scroll down the page.

You can watch Nations League clashes live on Sky Sports across their various channels.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

You can also choose to live stream matches with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Nations League fixtures 2020

All UK time. Home nations and Republic of Ireland matches only.

Matchday 3

Sunday 11th October

Republic of Ireland v Wales (2pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

England v Belgium (5pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Northern Ireland v Austria (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Scotland v Slovakia (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Matchday 4

Wednesday 14th October

Finland v Republic of Ireland (5pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

England v Denmark (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Norway v Northern Ireland (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Scotland v Czech Republic (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Bulgaria v Wales (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Matchday 5

Sunday 15th November

Slovakia v Scotland (2pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Wales v Republic of Ireland (5pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Belgium v England (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Austria v Northern Ireland (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Matchday 6

Wednesday 18th November

England v Iceland (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Northern Ireland v Romania (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Israel v Scotland (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Wales v Finland (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Nations League results

Home nations and Republic of Ireland matches only.

Thursday 3rd September

Bulgaria 1-1 Republic of Ireland

Finland 0-1 Wales

Friday 4th September

Scotland 1-1 Israel

Romania 1-1 Northern Ireland

Saturday 5th September

Iceland 0-1 England

Sunday 6th September

Wales 1-0 Bulgaria

Republic of Ireland 0-1 Finland

Monday 7th September

Northern Ireland 1-5 Norway

Czech Republic 1-2 Scotland

Tuesday 8th September

Denmark 0-0 England

Nations League groups

League A – Group 1

  • Bosnia & Herzegovina
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Poland

League A – Group 2

  • Belgium
  • Denmark
  • England
  • Iceland

League A – Group 3

  • Croatia
  • France
  • Portugal
  • Sweden

League A – Group 4

  • Germany
  • Spain
  • Switzerland
  • Ukraine

League B – Group 1

  • Austria
  • Northern Ireland
  • Norway
  • Romania

League B – Group 2

  • Hungary
  • Russia
  • Serbia
  • Turkey

League B – Group 4

  • Bulgaria
  • Finland
  • Ireland
  • Wales

League C – Group 1

  • Azerbaijan
  • Cyprus
  • Luxembourg
  • Montenegro

League C – Group 2

  • Armenia
  • Estonia
  • Georgia
  • North Macedonia

League C – Group 3

  • Greece
  • Kosovo
  • Moldova
  • Slovenia

League C – Group 4

  • Albania
  • Belarus
  • Kazakhstan
  • Lithuania

League D – Group 1

  • Andorra
  • Faroe Islands
  • Latvia
  • Malta

League D – Group 2

  • Gibraltar
  • Liechtenstein
  • San Marino

Who won the last Nations League?

The inaugural Nations League tournament took place in 2019 following the 2018 World Cup.

Portugal were the eventual winners after beating Netherlands in the final showdown.

England reached the semi-finals after winning their group in League A, but couldn’t find a way beyond Netherlands.

Can’t wait for more football? Check out the complete set of Premier League fixtures and TV details in our handy guide.

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.

